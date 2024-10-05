Lee Min Ki and Han Ji Hyun-led thriller drama Face Me unveils intense script reading session; sparks excitement: WATCH

The upcoming drama Face Me has generated excitement with the release of sneak peeks from its recent script reading session. This highly anticipated mystery thriller features a captivating storyline that follows the unlikely partnership between a cold, top-notch plastic surgeon, Cha Jung Woo, played by Lee Min Ki, and an impassioned detective, Lee Min Hyung, portrayed by Han Ji Hyun. Together, they delve into the dark truths behind various crimes, utilizing reconstructive surgeries to uncover the identities of victims and solve complex cases.

During the script reading, director Jo Rok Hwan and writer Hwang Ye Jin were present alongside the talented cast, which also includes Lee Yi Kyung, Jeon Bae Soo, Ha Young, Lee Seung Woo, Yoon Jeong Il, Yang So Min, Lee Jae Eun, and Choi Jung Un. Lee Min Ki fully embraced his role, effectively conveying Cha Jung Woo's commanding presence and decisive demeanor, setting a strong tone for the series.

Han Ji Hyun stood out with her intense performance as Lee Min Hyung, delivering an emotional stance and capturing the essence of her character, a dedicated detective known for her honesty and empathy. Her ability to connect with the material was palpable, as she teared up during the reading, showing the passion and commitment she brings to the role.

Lee Yi Kyung, who plays Han Woo Jin, a philanthropic plastic surgeon, and Cha Jung Woo’s childhood friend, added humor and charisma to the session. His expressive delivery and playful gestures created a lively atmosphere, highlighting the immediate chemistry between him and Lee Min Ki, which promises to enrich the narrative.

Watch the full script reading video here:

Veteran actor Jeon Bae Soo also impressed as Kim Seok Hoon, the head of the prestigious KSH Plastic Surgery, adding gravitas to the ensemble cast with his seasoned performance. Along with Ha Young, Lee Seung Woo, Yoon Jeong Il, Yang So Min, Lee Jae Eun, and Choi Jung Un, the cast showed remarkable acting prowess, promising a compelling and dynamic viewing experience.

After the script reading, Lee Min Ki expressed his dedication to the role, saying, “From the moment I first encountered the script, I deeply studied it to immerse myself in the character.” Han Ji Hyun echoed this sentiment, expressing her excitement about the opportunity to portray such a unique character and work with a talented cast. Face Me is set to captivate audiences with its gripping plot and strong performances, making it a must-watch this season.

