Lee Min Ki, Han Ji Hyun's medical thriller Face Me confirms November premiere; Lee Yi Kyung and Jeon Bae Soo join cast

Lee Min Ki, Han Ji Hyun, Lee Yi Kyung and Jeon Bae Soo will be appearing together in the upcoming medical drama Face Me. Anticipation runs high as the talented cast members and the crew come together for this gripping and exciting project. The drama will be premiering in November 2024. Here are the details.

On September 26, KBS confirmed that Lee Yi Kyung and Jeon Bae Soo have joined Lee Min Ki and Han Ji Hyun for the much-awaited Face Me. The network also confirmed that the drama will be released in November. The project has been directed by Cho Rok Han who is also known for Voice 2. Heang Ye Ji has written the script. She has also written for Secret Mother.

Face Me is a medical drama in which a cold plastic surgeon and an enthusiastic young detective chase the truth of the case through reconstructive plastic surgery for victims of crime. It depicts a process in which a man and a woman with opposite temperaments accidentally cooperate and permeate each other.

Lee Min Ki will play the role of Cha Jung Woo, the best plastic surgeon with impeccable visuals and skills. He is a specialist in both plastic surgery and emergency medicine. Additionally, he also has the ability to imagine how the accident occurred. He is cool-headed and has a cold heart.



Han Ji Hyun transforms into Lee Min Hyung, a detective with confidence and empathy. Lee Min Hyung gets closer to Cha Jung Woo and suddenly the doctor who helped crime victims gets involved in catching bad guys.



Lee Yi Kung takes on the role of Han Woo Jin, a plastic surgeon who has been close friends with Cha Jung Woo since he was in high school. Jeon Bae Soo plays Kim Seok Hoon, a doctor who is the director of KSH Plastic Surgery and mentor of Cha Jung Woo, who is the most famous in Gangnam.

