Watch: Hwang In Yeop surprises fans with BTS' V's Slow Dancing cover, grooves to ZICO and BLACKPINK's Jennie's SPOT

Recently, Hwang In Yeop kicked off his 2024-2025 fan meeting series with a Taipei event. During the event, fans were touched by his soulful rendition of BTS' V's Slow Dancing. The audience couldn't stop cheering while listening to his breathtaking voice live. The Jazz-infused RnB perfectly suits his vocals, raising anticipation for his original song releases.

In addition, many couldn't help but praise his exceptional fan service. From snapping pictures with fans on stage as they wanted to take time to meet each of them with patience, the True Beauty star once again showed his down-to-earth nature in Taipei.

From singing his heart out to showing his slick moves, Hwang In Yeop proved he is truly a multi-talented actor who deserves the spotlight.

Watch the moments from his Taipei fan meet here:

For his 2024-2025 fan meeting IN LOVE, Hwang In Yeop will now visit more countries across the world. His upcoming stops are Bangkok, Tokyo, Osaka, Manila, Macau, Jakarta, Lima, Sao Paulo, Santiago, Monterrey, and Seoul.

Earlier this year, Hwang In Yeop made his highly-anticipated TV comeback after 2 years with the JTBC drama Family by Choice. He played the role of Kim San Ha. His chemistry with Jung Chae Won and bromance with Bae Hyun Sung became the talk of the town.

Starting his career as a runway model, Hwang In Yeop soon transitioned into acting, rising to stardom with works like True Beauty, The Sound of Magic, 18 Again, Why Her?, and more. He is now set to appear in a guest role in the upcoming drama Dear X starring Kim Yoo Jung.

