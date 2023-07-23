9 Years of Gong Hyo Jin, Jo In Sung’s It’s Okay, That’s Love: 3 reasons why this drama was ahead of its time

The Korean psychological romance drama follows the unconventional lives of individuals that have gone through trauma in life, leading them down the same path together. Being professionals in their field, these 5 people experience various ups and downs in their lives as well as experience love, hate, jealousy, happiness and more. It’s Okay, That’s Love was released in 2014 and 9 years later, they still hold importance in the portrayal of mental health issues in a realistic and raw light.

Gong Hyo Jin as Ji Hae Soo:

Gong Hyo Jin, who assumed the part of specialist Ji Hae Soo in 'It's Okay, That'd Love', entranced watchers by uncovering different charms from the first episode itself, from the warm and human side of a specialist to intellectual appeal, toughness, and stylish. Gong Hyo Jin's reasonable acting in a stylish ensemble, as well as gorgeous coordination, and every scene and line of the show that cannot be quickly ignored. She portrayed the character who has experienced many issues in life, making her prickly towards new people.

Jo In Sung as Jang Jae Yeol:

A confident womanizer and a famous author, Jang Jae Yeol gets enamored by Ji Hae Soo from first meeting, despite the heated exchange and basically creating hate for each other. As the story moves, one can see how he is also carrying a burden from his past that manifested in the form of a young school boy that reminded him of him and that boy was played by EXO’s D.O. In the later episodes, one can understand how he came to be the man he was in the present, which makes the viewers also feel sad. Jo In Sung aced his role as Jang Jae Yeol- from the confident smirk to the helpless expression he has when he realizes the truth about himself.

The message:

The drama, despite some awkward dialogue exchange, was an excellent one and way ahead of its time as the themes focused on trauma induced delusions, anxiety, Tourette's Syndrome, sexual needs of women, self-confidence and the most important theme- happiness. The characters could not be more different but at the same time, they seem to be soldiers of the same war they fight with themselves everyday. It gives a view inside the mind and manner of people that have to live a life despite not feeling mentally well. The drama is a refreshing turn from simple romance dramas but it is also heavy as they talk about impact of mental health issues on a person.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jung Hae In and Koo Kyo Hwan's D.P.2: Release date, cast, plot, fan theories and all you need to know