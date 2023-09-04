From Park Shin Hye, Park Hyung Sik to 2AM and 12 more Korean celebrities at Yoon Bak and Kim Su Bin's wedding

Fanletter, Please star Yoon Bak and his girlfriend Kim Su Bin got married on September 2. Many actors and actresses joined in to celebrate this special day by attending the event. Park Hyung Sik, Park Shin Hye, Park Gyu Young and many more. Find below the full list of stars who were present at the wedding ceremony of Yoon Bak.

Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik

The Heirs' Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik are currently preparing for their upcoming drama Doctor Slump along with Yoon Bak. The two actors were spotted at the venue, where Park Hyung Sik was seen clapping as the bride and groom walked down the aisle.

2AM performed a song for Yoon Bak and Kim Su Bin

The popular Korean boy band 2AM performed their song for the couple, Seeing the members together, fans rejoiced at this beautiful moment. The leader of the band Jo Kwon took to Instagram to congratulate the couple.

Fanletter, Please star Choi Sooyoung

The Fanletter, Please actress and Girls' Generation member Choi Sooyoung attended the wedding of her co-star Yoon Bak. She also shared beautiful moments from the event on her Instagram and complimented the couple

Celebrity actress Park Gyu Young

The Celebrity actress Park Gyu Young acted in the KBS2 special drama The Tuna and The Dolphin with Yoon Bak. She attended the wedding and congratulated the couple through social media.

Birthcare Center star Uhm Ji Won

Little Women actress Uhm Ji Won was also spotted at the event as she sent her best wishes to the couple through her Instagram stories. Uhm Ji Won and Yoon Bak appeared together in the K-drama Birthcare Center.

Shin Min Gyu and Yoo Yi Soo of Heart Signal Season 4

The Heart Signal season 4 couple were also present at the event according to the Instagram story of Yoo Yi Soo.

The cast of Delightfully Deceitful

Actors Hong Seung Bum, Woo Ji Han, and Lee Kyung Min recently appeared in the K-drama Delightfully Deceitful of which Yoon Bak was also a part. The three actors took to social media to congratulate their co-star.

Other celebrities spotted at the event

The actor who played the playboy prince in Under the Queen's Umbrella, Yoon Sang Hyun took to social media to congratulate Yoon Bak on his wedding. The All Of Us Are Dead actress Kim Bo Yoon and Shooting Star actress Jang Hee Ryung were also spotted at Yoon Bak's wedding as she shared some beautiful moments from the venue through Instagram.

