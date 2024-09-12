Kim Hye Soo’s Trigger, Ryu Seung Ryong and Yang Se Jong’s PINE reveal action-packed FIRST LOOKS; Watch

Kim Hye Soo’s upcoming K-drama Trigger with Jung Sung Il has finally unveiled an intriguing first look. Along with it, Ryu Seung Ryong and Yang Se Jong’s new drama PINE has also revealed a mysterious first look adding to the excitement.

On September 12, 2024, the OTT platform Disney+ revealed its star-studded lineup of original series to be released later this year and in the upcoming year. The video has caught the eyes of the viewers by unveiling the first looks.

Kim Hye Soo and Jung Sung Il will soon be seen leading an office comedy drama Trigger. The first look of Trigger depicts Kim Hye Soo in her investigative reporter’s role as she holds a video camera in her hand while the next scene brings the dangers of the job to the forefront.

The second scene shows Kim Hye Soo on the ground while she has been severely hurt and a panicked Jung Sung Il trying to follow someone. The first look of Trigger has added to the excitement as it sets the tone for a thrilling story ahead.

On the other hand, Ryu Seung Ryong who was recently seen in the comedy K-drama Chicken Nugget will be seen leading the mystery crime drama PINE with Yang Se Jong and Im Soo Jung.

The first look of PINE shows Ryu Seung Ryong with a serious look as he meets someone while Yang Se Jong is seen going somewhere with utter resolve. Furthermore, the fashion of the leads puts the period of the 1970s into action while it intrigues viewers as to what the show will hold.

Watch the FIRST LOOK of Kim Hye Soo’s Trigger and Ryu Seung Ryong’s PINE here:

Meanwhile, Trigger will follow the story of South Korea’s first Investigative Journalism Bureau. The leader of the team is called Trigger, played by Kim Hye Soo, and is filled with a keen sense of justice. While an individualistic producer is played by Jung Sung Il, who loves to solve mysteries.

Ryu Seung Ryong’s PINE is based on a popular webtoon called The Hooligans by Yoon Tae Ho. It follows the story of an uncle (Ryu Seung Ryong) and his nephew (Yang Se Jong), who get a chance to go to the West Sea in the 1970s and find a treasure to escape their tattered lives of counterfeit sellers finally.

