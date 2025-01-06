Geum Sae Rok leaves Typhoon Company starring Lee Junho; drama hunting for new female lead ahead of filming

Geum Sae Rook and Lee Junho's upcoming collaboration, Typhoon Company, fell through. As per the latest updates, the actress has withdrawn from the drama due to a scheduling conflict. The production team is now looking for a new female lead.

On January 6, a K-Media outlet reported that Geum Sae Rok is confirmed to have dropped out of Typhoon Company. It has been revealed that she was unable to adjust her schedule with the filming of the drama and ultimately had to withdraw herself from the cast lineup. Previously, in November 2024, her agency BH Entertainment confirmed that she had received an offer to play the female lead in the drama, and she was definitely considering the role.

She was in talks to play Oh Mi Sook, the eldest daughter of her family. After her parents passed away, she had to take on extra responsibility. To support her family, she entered the job market at an early age. She has been working as an accountant until now. After receiving a job offer from a midsized organization named Typhoon Company, she decided to give up her sales career a go.

Meanwhile, Lee Junho has been cast as the male lead, Kang Tae Poong, the CEO of the Typhoon Company, who works hard to protect his family business amid the backdrop of financial turmoil in the country. Typhoon Company is set in the backdrop of 1997's IMF Crisis.

Now that Geum Sae Rok has dropped out, the production is on the lookout for a new female lead. Anticipation runs high to witness who would ultimately bag the role of Oh Mi Sook.

On the work front, in 2024, Geum Sae Rok starred as the lead in the KBS drama Iron Family, co-starring Kim Jung Hyun. She is reportedly in talks to appear in a supporting role in The Blue House Family.

