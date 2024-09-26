Lee Junho made his debut in 2008 as a member of 2PM. The group is known for their tracks like My House, Make It, and more. He started off his acting career in 2003 with the film Cold Eyes. Since then, he has been a part of various popular K-dramas. As an actor he is known for his charismatic persona and the ability to express emotions with the slightest gestures. Here are 7 must-watch Lee Junho K-dramas.

7 best Lee Junho K-dramas

King the Land

Release year: 2023

Director: Im Hyun Wook, Choi Sun Min

Cast: Lee Junho, Im Yoon Ah, Go Won Hee

King the Land was one of the biggest hits of 2023. It tells the story of a son of a big business who inevitably ends up in an inheritance war. He is a smart and intelligent man but is not so good at dating. A girl with a bright smile joins the company and as the two come across each other, romance slowly blossoms.

The Red Sleeve

Release year: 2021

Director: Jung Ji In, Song Yeon Hwa

Cast: Lee Junho, Lee Se Young, Kang Hoon

The Red Sleeve is a historical romance drama that revolves around the love story of King Jeongjo (Yi San) and a court lady named Sung Deok Im. The story is set during the Joseon Dynasty and is based on the novel of the same name. The drama delves into the complexities of royal duty, personal desires, and the harsh realities of life within the palace.

Advertisement

Wok of Love

Release year: 2018

Director: Park Seon Ho, Ham Joon Ho

Cast: Lee Junho, Jung Ryeo Won, Jang Hyuk

Wok of Love revolves around a chef who works at a five-star restaurant but due to some incidents ends up starting a small Chinese place. A rich woman had her wedding cancelled at the last minute but she gets motivated in life as she comes across the chef and tries his food. They start working together. The character may seem cold and distant at first but his charms are slowly revealed through the drama. Things get hard for him as the owner of the restaurant forces him to employ his gang members.

Good Manager

Release year: 2017

Director: Lee Jae Hoon, Choi Yoon Seok

Cast: Namgoong Min, Nam Sang Mi, Lee Junho, Jung Hye Sung

Good Manager follows Kim Sung Yyong, a quirky, money-driven accountant who ends up as the Chief of a company’s Business Operations Department. Initially aiming to embezzle funds, Sung Ryong unexpectedly becomes a whistleblower. This leads to fighting corporate corruption and people with power. With humor and wit, he battles greedy executives, turning into an unlikely hero championing workers’ rights and justice.

Advertisement

Just Between Lovers

Release year: 2017

Director: Kim Jin Won

Cast: Lee Junho, Won Jin Ah, Lee Ki Woo, Kang Han Na

Just Between Lovers follows Lee Kang Doo and Ha Moon Soo, two people who survive a tragic building collapse and struggle with deep emotional scars. As they meet years later, they find solace and healing in each other while working on a construction project. Their shared trauma and pain draw them closer, leading to a tender, healing romance. The drama explores themes of loss, resilience, and finding love amid shared grief and hardship.

Confession

Release year: 2019

Director: Kim Chul Gyu, Yoon Hyun Gi

Cast: Lee Junho, Shin Hyun Been, Yoo Jae Myung, Nam Ki Ae

Confession is the story of Choi Do Hyun, a lawyer determined to clear his father’s name after he’s wrongfully convicted of murder. The drama delves into the legal principle that no one can be tried twice for the same crime, revealing hidden truths behind complex cases. Do Hyun team up with Detective Ki Choon Ho to unravel corruption, cover-ups, and secrets. It’s a gripping legal thriller about justice, redemption, and uncovering buried truths.

Advertisement

Memory

Release year: 2016

Director: Park Chan Ho

Cast: Lee Sung Min, Kim Jee Soo, Park Jin Hee, Lee Junho

Memory follows Park Tae Suk who is a brilliant but ruthless lawyer who is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. Determined to make things right before losing his memories, Tae Suk takes on one last major case while reconnecting with his estranged family. As he battles the disease, he confronts past mistakes, seeking redemption and justice. The explores themes of love, regret, and the fragility of human memory and highlights Tae Suk’s emotional journey against the ticking clock.

Lee Junho’s upcoming activities

2PM’s Lee Junho will be next appearing in the upcoming K-drama Cashero which is expected to be released in 2025 and is currently under production. Lee Junho will be taking on the role of Kang Sang Woong who is an ordinary community centre official who had a dream of buying his own house. One day, he suddenly possesses supernatural power but along with that, he also starts to lose money.

ALSO READ: Queen of Tears, Lovely Runner & more announced as South Korea's winners for Asian Academy Creative Awards 2024