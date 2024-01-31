(G)I-DLE’s Minnie-Yuqi to resume scheduled group activities after brief hiatus due to health conditions

(G)I-DLE's Minnie and Yuqi are bouncing back, after a short health hiatus announced on January 26. The duo is returning to the spotlight, kicking off their activities with a performance on Mnet's M Countdown to promote their latest release Super Lady.

(G)I-DLE's Minnie and Yuqi resume group activities

(G)I-DLE's Minnie and Yuqi are set to make a triumphant return. Cube Entertainment announced that the duo will resume scheduled activities, starting with a performance on Mnet's M Countdown. This positive development comes after their temporary hiatus due to health concerns, with both members seeking medical attention for a high fever and sudden health deterioration on January 26.

The agency, prioritizing the artists' well-being, apologized for causing concern among fans eagerly awaiting (G)I-DLE's comeback. They assured fans that the health and recovery of Minnie and Yuqi are paramount, pledging to keep fans informed about any changes to the schedule.

With the duo's return, anticipation heightens for their recent comeback with the second full-length album 2 and the title track Super Lady. Fans are warmly welcoming Minnie and Yuqi back to the stage, wishing them a full recovery and looking forward to their energetic performances.

Watch Super Lady by (G)I-DLE here;

(G)I-DLE unveiled Super Lady MV on January 29

(G)I-DLE set the K-pop scene ablaze with their latest music video, Super Lady, released on January 29. This empowering anthem celebrates the strength and allure of women, resonating deeply with fans worldwide. Known for pushing boundaries, the group's fearless exploration of artistic expression solidifies their unique identity.

Following the success of their previous title track, Queencard, (G)I-DLE continues to lead the industry by setting trends and captivating audiences with their distinctive sound and visuals. The pre-released track, Wife, created a buzz with its bold themes and provocative lyrics, showcasing the group's artistic prowess.

(G)I-DLE's commitment to daring concepts and active involvement in their music's creative direction establishes them as industry trailblazers. With Super Lady, the group leaves an indelible mark, captivating global audiences and reaffirming their position at the forefront of the dynamic K-pop landscape.

