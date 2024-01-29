WATCH: (G)I-DLE celebrates beauty and strength in enthralling Super Lady music video

(G)I-DLE makes a dazzling return with the release of the Super Lady music video, showcasing a bold celebration of women's empowerment. Renowned for its innovative concepts, the group builds on the success of its previous hit Queencard, setting new trends and captivating audiences with its distinct style and musical prowess.

(G)I-DLE reveals sensational Super Lady MV

(G)I-DLE's latest music video, Super Lady, amplifies their influence in the K-pop realm. Serving as an ode to the strength and allure of women worldwide, the track radiates empowerment, resonating deeply with audiences. Renowned for its boundary-pushing approach, (G)I-DLE cements its distinct identity by fearlessly venturing into uncharted territories of artistic expression.

Building upon the groundbreaking success of its previous title track, Queencard, the group showcases its unwavering commitment to setting trends and captivating listeners with its unique sound and visual aesthetics. Notably, the pre-released track, Wife, stirred intrigue with its bold thematic elements and provocative lyrics, penned, composed, and arranged by the talented member Soyeon.

(G)I-DLE's knack for embracing daring concepts and actively contributing to its music's creative direction solidifies its status as an industry trailblazer. With Super Lady, the group continues to make a lasting impact, captivating audiences with its innovative approach and exceptional musical prowess. The group’s unwavering dedication to pushing artistic boundaries ensures that (G)I-DLE remains at the forefront of the K-pop landscape, inspiring fans worldwide.

Advertisement

More details about (G)I-DLE's latest activities

Meanwhile, in related news, CUBE Entertainment announced on January 26 that (G)I-DLE members Yuqi and Minnie would be temporarily stepping back from upcoming activities due to health concerns. Both artists were rushed to the hospital the same evening after experiencing a sudden onset of high fever. Medical professionals advised them to take a hiatus for recuperation. As a result, all scheduled activities for the duo have been paused to prioritize their well-being. The agency expressed regret for any worry caused to fans eagerly awaiting the group's comeback and assured that updates on their condition and future schedule adjustments would be provided promptly. Above all, the health of the artists remains the utmost priority for CUBE Entertainment.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN announces FOLLOW AGAIN Encore Tour with South Korea and Japan shows; Know dates, venue, and more