BLACKPINK’s Lisa, GOT7’s Jackson, TWICE's Tzuyu and more; pick your favorite foreign K-pop idol

Since the inception of the second generation, the K-pop industry has witnessed a growing number of foreign idols, individuals who aren't Korean or hold foreign nationalities. From the third generation onwards, there has been a notable increase in the debut of foreign idols, adding diverse hues to K-pop groups. Many of these idols possess striking visuals and diverse talents.

Despite facing language barriers, they dedicate themselves to rigorous practice and showcase their skills. Foreign idols consistently play a pivotal role in attracting fans and expanding their group's popularity beyond Korea. Notable figures like Lisa from BLACKPINK, Jackson, and BamBam from GOT7, as well as Tzuyu, Momo, Sana, and Mina from TWICE, among others, have emerged as celebrated foreign-born K-pop idols.

Undoubtedly, witnessing artists from various countries and cultural backgrounds infuse their distinct styles into the dynamic K-pop scene is truly captivating. Moreover, in recent years, we've observed K-pop idols emerging even from lesser-known countries such as India, further diversifying the industry. K-pop's widespread appeal has turned it into a global sensation, with listeners from all corners of the world finding representation and connection with the incredible artists within the genre. From multiple foreign idols, pick your favorite from the poll below!

