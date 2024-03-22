(G)I-DLE's Yuqi gears up for solo debut in April; DEETS inside

(G)I-DLE is a popular K-pop girl group known for their songs like Nxxd, Queencard, LATATA and many more. Yuqi is the Chinese member of the group and is the main dancer and vocalist. While she has released a few singles in the past, she is all geared up to make her solo debut in the K-pop industry.

(G)I-DLE's Yuqi to debut as a soloist

On March 22, Cube Entertainment announced that (G)I-DLE member Yuqi will be making her debut as a solo artist. They stated that the idol will release a solo song in April, and is also preparing for promotions on music shows. It is expected to drop towards the end of April. Though the date has not been announced, fans eagerly await the release.

More about (G)I-DLE

On January 26, CUBE Entertainment announced that (G)I-DLE's Yuqi and Minnie would be sitting out of upcoming activities because of health issues. They stated that on the evening of January 26, Minnie and Yuqi were taken to the hospital due to their health condition suddenly worsening as they got a high fever. They mentioned that medical professionals have recommended that they take a break and hence their activities have halted. Shortly later that month, they resumed their group activities.

(G)I-DLE was formed by Cube Entertainment and made their debut in 2018 with the EP I Am along with the music video for Latata on May 2. The video was a hit and views surpassed 5.9 million on YouTube within a week. The song also entered various charts. The members include Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi, and Shuhua. Soojin was also a part of the group but departed due to controversies in 2021. In 2023, she made her solo debut with AGASSY.

2023 was a phenomenal year for the group. They released hits like Nxxde, Queencard, and HEAT which became global sensations. On January 29, 2024, they released their full-length album 2.

