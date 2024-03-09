Happy Soojin day; Exploring singer’s career from former (G)I-DLE member to soloist

Former (G)I-DLE member Soojin, also known by her birthname Seo Soo Jin turned 26 today on March 9. From debuting with the CUBE Entertainment group in 2018 to restating her music career as a soloist, she had quite the journey over the span of 6 years. Today, on her 26th birthday, let’s have a look back at her turbulent career, shrouded with many controversies.

Soojin’s debut under (G)I-DLE

On May 2, 2018, Soojin debuted as a part of the 4th generation girl group (G)I-DLE, alongside Miyeon, Soyeon, Yuqi, Shuhua, and Minnie with the single LATATA from their first mini-album I AM. She was positioned as the main dancer, sub-rapper, and sub-vocalist in the group. According to reports, Soojin was even chosen to be the leader, but she rejected the idea due to her shy persona. She continued her journey with the group since 2021, when an unexpected string of controversies troubled her relationship with the group and its agency CUBE Entertainment.

Soojin facing bullying scandals with former classmate in 2021

In April 2021 Soojin got caught up in a bullying scandal with her former classmate which was first shared by the alleged victim’s sister. She took to her social media platforms to accuse Soojin of using physical violence against her younger sister, causing her TCP or Thrombocytopenia.

The idol’s then agency CUBE Entertainment shortly responded saying the allegations were considered false and fabricated following a personal discussion between Soojin and the alleged victim.

Actress Seo Shin Ae’s accusation as Soojin’s alleged bullying victim

Just when the weather seemed to be in Soojin’s favor, the dispute was further aggravated with a cryptic Instagram story from the High Kick Through The Roof actress Seo Shin Ae. According to netizens, the story was a hint towards the actress having been a victim of Soojin’s middle school bullying.

However, upon the accusations, Soojin issued a personal statement via CUBE Entertainment saying that none of the said allegations were made up. In fact, she shared a good bond with the first alleged victim, but later they drifted apart following a mere disagreement, which happened over the phone.

In the K-pop idol’s defense, an alleged former classmate of hers came forward with a long statement mentioning that Soojin was never a bully and left her friends circle when they started bullying others. She also discarded the statement of the idol tormenting actress Seo Shin Ae, as their classes used to be on different floors.

In light of this incident, CUBE Entertainment initially announced all the accusations as false. However, with time, the scandal fueled the netizens and Soojin went into an indefinite hiatus starting in March 2021, following the loss of her existing brand deals.

During this time, she worked on proving her innocence in the bullying scandal. (G)I-DLE’s agency also came to her support saying the idol in fact wasn’t at fault and the rebellious behavior she showed in middle school didn’t cause harm to anyone.

Soojin’s departure from (G)I-DLE

As time went by, even with the lack of evidence, netizens held onto their outburst. What followed was the official departure of Soojin from the girl group in August 2021.

In 2022, CUBE Entertainment expired the idol’s contract with the agency. Though an investigation and lawsuit against the accusers followed up with the dispute, the result became inconclusive due to lack of proof.

For almost 2 years, Soojin kept a low profile, and just when the K-pop community deemed her a disappearing idol, she surprised them by rolling out as a soloist.

Soojin makes returns to music as a soloist with the debut album AGASSY

Upon signing a contract with the new agency BRD Communications, the former (G)I-DLE member embarked on a solo journey with her debut Extended Play titled AGASSY released on November 8, 2023.

The EP featured a total of six tracks including the lead single AGASSY, SUNSET, Flowering, Sunflower, TyTy, and Bloodredroses. The singer described the songs as a new blend of her traits characterized as pure, charismatic, enchanting, and mysterious.

In the title track’s music video, Soojin graced the melodious lyrics with her enticing performance amidst the vivid red flowers donning a fashionable ensemble, that screamed work-of-art. Her expressive dance moves combined with the overall whimsical tune were celebrated as a successful debut from the former (G)I-DLE member.

Fans rejoiced as the idol made her comeback in the music scene and the album was also well-received commercially. AGASSY debuted at no. 8 on the Circle Album Chart and peaked at no. 7.

According to the Hanteo Chart, Soojin also surpassed 70000 album sales during the first week of its release, proving her capability as a soloist.

Months after her successful solo debut, we can say that she is on her way to paving her dominance in the realm of K-pop.

Wish Soojin on her birthday by watching her remarkable performance in AGASSY.

For years, bullying scandals have destroyed many idols’ well-going careers, Soojin also got embroiled in the same situation for a brief moment. Since the disputation points against her being an accused, we can only consider her as an innocent who got caught up in many misunderstandings.

We hope she continues to thrive in her bright future as a soloist, putting all the disheartening moments in her past.

A very happy birthday to the future K-pop superstar, Soojin!

