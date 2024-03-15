(G)I-DLE collaborates with Jennifer Lopez to release This Time Around remixed version

Girl group (G)I-DLE teamed up with Jennifer Lopez to drop a remixed version of the American pop icon's track This Time Around. The collaborative track, titled This Time Around (feat. (G)I-DLE), made its debut on streaming platforms at midnight on March 14.

(G)I-DLE’s rendition of This Time Around with Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez sings the first two verses and choruses, while Soyeon of (G)I-DLE contributes to the post-chorus. In the third verse, (G)I-DLE members Soyeon, Minnie, Yuqi, and Miyeon take over, delivering lyrics in a blend of English and Korean. According to Cube Entertainment, (G)I-DLE's agency, Soyeon participated in writing the song's topline. She is recognized as a co-composer and co-lyricist for the remixed version, alongside Lopez, who was also involved in the original song's production. Additionally, they released a lyrical music video through Jennifer Lopez’s YouTube account.

Originally released on February 16, the song was featured on Jennifer Lopez's album This Is Me…Now. The album coincided with the release of the film This is Me…Now: A Love Story, inspired by the renewed relationship between Jennifer Lopez and her now-husband Ben Affleck.

Having previously collaborated with renowned artists like Alan Walker and Anne-Marie, (G)I-DLE is once again venturing into groundbreaking collaborations. Anticipation is soaring for the future endeavors of (G)I-DLE, known for consistently delivering diverse and enjoyable musical experiences to listeners through their innovative endeavors.

More about (G)I-DLE

(G)I-DLE, established under Cube Entertainment, debuted in 2018 with the EP I Am and the music video for Latata on May 2nd. The video swiftly gained traction, amassing over 5.9 million views on YouTube within a week, and the song made a notable impact on various charts. Initially comprising members Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi, Shuhua, and Soojin, the group encountered controversies in 2021, resulting in Soojin's departure. In 2023, Soojin embarked on her solo debut with AGASSY. The year 2023 proved remarkable for (G)I-DLE, as they released hits like Nxde, Queencard, and I Want That, earning widespread acclaim globally.

(G)I-DLE recently achieved success on six Billboard charts, including the Billboard 200, with their second full-length album 2, which was released in January. This achievement further cements their position as a leading global girl group.

