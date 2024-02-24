SEVENTEEN, (G)-IDLE, and RIIZE land in top 4 of February singer brand reputation rankings

SEVENTEEN, (G)-IDLE, and RIIZE have secured positions in the top 4 of February's singer brand reputation rankings. The Korean Business Research Institute unveiled this month's rankings, which were determined through an analysis of media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes. The rankings were based on big data collected from January 24 to February 24.

Top 5 of February singer brand reputation rankings

SEVENTEEN has claimed the top spot on this month's list with an impressive brand reputation index of 5,124,749. In January, the group held onto the second spot with a brand reputation index of 5,701,916, marking a significant 66.20 percent increase in their score since December 2023. SEVENTEEN will be wrapping up their FOLLOW tour with FOLLOW AGAIN at Korea’s Incheon Asiad Main Stadium on March 30 and 31.

The group has been generating buzz with their FOLLOW AGAIN tour and recent NANA Tour, where they showcased their playful personalities on an Italian adventure. SEVENTEEN also rose to the second spot on IFPI's global artist chart for 2023 further solidifying their status as K-pop powerhouses.

Trot singer Lim Young Woong secured a close second place with a score of 5,054,444 in February. In January, the singer maintained his position at the top of the list with a remarkable brand reputation index of 7,709,715.

(G)I-DLE secured third place for the month with a brand reputation index of 4,481,843, marking a notable 19.03 percent increase in their score since January. RIIZE climbed to fourth place with a brand reputation index of 4,263,301, showing an impressive 74.70 percent rise in their score since last month.

Lastly, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 3,296,029, marking a significant 21.06 percent increase in her score since January.

Top 30 of February singer brand reputation rankings

SEVENTEEN Lim Young Woong (G)I-DLE RIIZE Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon Lee Chan Won IU Kim Ho Joong IVE BTS NewJeans Young Tak LE SSERAFIM Jeong Dong Won Red Velvet’s Joy BLACKPINK HyunA Highlight aespa TWICE Red Velvet NCT Girls’ Generation Car, the Garden Jang Min Ho Super Junior’s Kyuhyun Park Jin Young DAY6 Sung Si Kyung Jukjae

