SEVENTEEN, (G)-IDLE, and RIIZE land in top 4 of February singer brand reputation rankings

February singer brand reputation rankings are announced. SEVENTEEN (G)-IDLE and RIIZE have landed in the top 4.

By Pratyusha Dash
Updated on Feb 24, 2024  |  12:26 PM IST |  5.4K
SEVENTEEN (Image credits- Pledis Ent.) (G)-IDLE (Image Credits- CUBE Ent.) and RIIZE (Image Credits- SM Ent.)
SEVENTEEN (Image credits- Pledis Ent.) (G)-IDLE (Image Credits- CUBE Ent.) and RIIZE (Image Credits- SM Ent.)
Key Highlight
  • SEVENTEEN claims top spot in February singer brand reputation rankings
  • Lim Young Woong, (G)-IDLE, RIIZE and Taeyeon complete the top 5

SEVENTEEN, (G)-IDLE, and RIIZE have secured positions in the top 4 of February's singer brand reputation rankings. The Korean Business Research Institute unveiled this month's rankings, which were determined through an analysis of media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes. The rankings were based on big data collected from January 24 to February 24.

Top 5 of February singer brand reputation rankings

SEVENTEEN has claimed the top spot on this month's list with an impressive brand reputation index of 5,124,749. In January, the group held onto the second spot with a brand reputation index of 5,701,916, marking a significant 66.20 percent increase in their score since December 2023. SEVENTEEN will be wrapping up their FOLLOW tour with FOLLOW AGAIN at Korea’s Incheon Asiad Main Stadium on March 30 and 31.

The group has been generating buzz with their FOLLOW AGAIN tour and recent NANA Tour, where they showcased their playful personalities on an Italian adventure. SEVENTEEN also rose to the second spot on IFPI's global artist chart for 2023 further solidifying their status as K-pop powerhouses. 

Trot singer Lim Young Woong secured a close second place with a score of 5,054,444 in February. In January, the singer maintained his position at the top of the list with a remarkable brand reputation index of 7,709,715.

Related Stories

Happy CARAT Day: Here's what SEVENTEEN members said as their fandom turns 8
korean
Happy CARAT Day: Here's what SEVENTEEN members said as their fandom turns 8
Dino of SEVENTEEN shares his adorable interaction with Castaway Diva star, Park Eun Bin
korean
Dino of SEVENTEEN shares his adorable interaction with Castaway Diva star, Park Eun Bin

Advertisement

(G)I-DLE secured third place for the month with a brand reputation index of 4,481,843, marking a notable 19.03 percent increase in their score since January. RIIZE climbed to fourth place with a brand reputation index of 4,263,301, showing an impressive 74.70 percent rise in their score since last month.

Lastly, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 3,296,029, marking a significant 21.06 percent increase in her score since January.


Top 30 of February singer brand reputation rankings

  1. SEVENTEEN
  2. Lim Young Woong
  3. (G)I-DLE
  4. RIIZE
  5. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
  6. Lee Chan Won
  7. IU
  8. Kim Ho Joong
  9. IVE
  10. BTS
  11. NewJeans
  12. Young Tak
  13. LE SSERAFIM
  14. Jeong Dong Won
  15. Red Velvet’s Joy
  16. BLACKPINK
  17. HyunA
  18. Highlight
  19. aespa
  20. TWICE
  21. Red Velvet
  22. NCT
  23. Girls’ Generation
  24. Car, the Garden
  25. Jang Min Ho
  26. Super Junior’s Kyuhyun
  27. Park Jin Young
  28. DAY6
  29. Sung Si Kyung
  30. Jukjae


Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan shares UNSEEN heartwarming clips of ASTRO’s Moonbin in birthday cover; Fans react

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Pratyusha Dash

Pratyusha Dash is an English Literature Graduate from Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies with a deep passion for Korean

...

Credits: Korean Business Research Institute
Advertisement

Latest Articles