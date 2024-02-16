Jinny's Kitchen Season 2: Park Seo Joon, Jung Yumi, Choi Woo Shik likely to reunite for Lee Seojin's show; Reports

Park Seo Joon, Jung Yumi, and Choi Woo Shik are anticipated to reunite for Season 2 of Jinny’s Kitchen, but their participation hinges on schedule coordination amid their busy filming commitments overseas. Despite their eagerness to join, adjustments are needed due to their packed schedules. However, BTS’ V won't be able to join the upcoming sequel due to military enlistment.

Park Seo Joon, Jung Yumi and Choi Woo Shik plan to reunite for Jinny’s Kitchen 2

In exciting news for fans of the hit TV show, Jinny’s Kitchen, top-tier actors Park Seo Joon, Jung Yu Mi, and Choi Woo Shik are reportedly in talks to join the highly anticipated season 2. The trio, known for their strong camaraderie developed through successful collaborations in Producer Na Young Seok's projects have expressed their willingness to reunite for the upcoming season.

While the cast is enthusiastic about their involvement, their schedule coordination poses a significant challenge. The A-list actors, currently engaged in various projects, are grappling with the need to carve out an extended period for overseas filming. With the production team planning to embark on Season 2's filming expedition in Iceland in the coming March, specific adjustments are being discussed.

Advertisement

Park Seo Joon is engaged in an upcoming advertisement shoot, Jung Yu Mi navigating prior commitments, and Choi Woo Shik embarking on the filming of Melo Movie at the end of March, the trio's hectic schedules require meticulous planning. Season 1's youngest intern, V, unfortunately, will be unable to participate in Season 2 due to his military enlistment.

As the actors aim to balance their bustling careers with the highly anticipated show, fans eagerly await further updates on the development of Jinny’s Kitchen season 2.

All you need to know about Lee Seojin’s Jinny’s Kitchen

Excitement is brewing among fans as the hit reality show Jinny's Kitchen gears up for a second season, with the cast set to embark on a culinary adventure in Iceland in mid-March. A spin-off of the beloved Youn's Kitchen, the series features a new restaurant run by Lee Seojin, now elevated to the role of boss. While details of the upcoming season are kept under wraps for smooth filming, the anticipation is palpable.

Season 1, led by Park Seo Joon, Jung Yu Mi, Choi Woo Shik, and BTS' V, showcased Korean street food in the picturesque town of Bacalar, Mexico. The second season promises to continue the gastronomic journey, with the cast delivering specialties made with love.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Marry My Husband fame Na In Woo confirms military enlistment; to file application after celebratory Vietnam trip