EXO's Chanyeol to return to acting in mystery thriller The Frog alongside Yoon Kye Sang and Go Min Si

EXO’s Chanyeol is set to take on a new acting role in an upcoming drama. According to a report from a media outlet on February 7, Chanyeol will be starring in the Netflix series The Frog. The news, announced on February 7 KST, revealed that Chanyeol has joined the cast of the Netflix original, alongside acclaimed actor Yoon Kye Sang. Following the completion of filming last year, the project is currently in the post-production phase.

EXO’s Chanyeol set to star in The Frog

After completing his military service and following his role in The Box and Memories of the Albambra, EXO’s Chanyeol is gearing up to showcase his acting skills once again in the upcoming mystery thriller The Frog, also known as Alone in the Woods. In response to the confirmation of EXO's Chanyeol's participation, SM Entertainment stated, "It is true that Chanyeol will star in the Netflix series The Frog."

The Frog is a mystery thriller that revolves around two pension owners living in different timelines: Gu Sang Jun (played by Yoon Kye Sang), who operates a motel in the past, and Jeon Yeong Ha (portrayed by Kim Yun Seok), who runs a pension in the present. Despite facing similar incidents, the two men make completely different choices. The drama also features Go Min Si and Lee Jung Eun in leading roles.

Chanyeol is set to portray a mysterious character integral to the storyline in The Frog. Directed by the acclaimed Mo Wan Il, known for his meticulous approach to capturing nuanced character psychology and creating tense atmospheres, fans of the genre are eagerly anticipating the series. The Frog, also known as Alone in the Woods, is scheduled for release in the latter half of the year, promising an enthralling cinematic experience for viewers.

More about EXO’s Chanyeol’s acting experience

Top boy group EXO member Chanyeol made his acting debut in the film Salut d’Amour in 2015 and has since appeared in various productions, including Missing 9, The Box, and the Chinese version of So I Married My Anti-Fan. His return to the small screen comes after a six-year hiatus since his appearance in Memories of the Alhambra. Chanyeol's comeback has sparked high expectations among fans and critics alike, eager to see how he will impress audiences with his acting skills once again.

