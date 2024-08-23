Gong Hyo Jin, Jo Jung Suk's Don't Dare to Dream turns 8: Exploring show's social commentary on breast cancer, work culture

Don't Dare to Dream also known as Jealousy Incarnate premiered on August 23, 2016. Though it has been 8 years since its release, the story is still fresh and sheds light on social stigmas and messages which are still very much relevant. Gong Hyo Jin, Jo Jung Suk and Go Kyung Pyo take on the main roles in this romance comedy. Here are 4 social messages that Don't Dare to Dream discusses which are still relevant.

4 social commentaries discussed in Don't Dare to Dream

Discussion around breast cancer

In Don't Dare to Dream, the discussion of breast cancer is groundbreaking, especially as it involves a male character, Hwa Shin who is portrayed by Jo Jung Suk. The show destigmatizes male breast cancer, raising awareness that it can affect anyone. By addressing this taboo subject, the drama encourages open conversations about health and challenges gender stereotypes in medical issues.

Even though the character doesn't take it well initially and feels he is less of a man for getting something which generally happens to women, the drama treats the theme with compassion instead of jesting. It creates awareness that breast cancer can happen to anyone irrespective of gender.

Treatment of women in workplace

Treatment of women in the workplace is the central issue of the drama and it reflects the challenges women face in male-dominated environments. The female lead, Pyo Na Ri is underestimated and looked down upon as a weathercaster, facing sexism and unfair treatment. Her male colleagues are more interested in how pretty she appears on screen rather than her skill and talent. Her struggles highlight the biases and barriers women encounter in their careers, including gender-based discrimination and unequal opportunities.

Challenging gender roles

Overall, Don't Dare to Dream pushes against traditional gender norms by depicting characters who defy societal expectations, advocating for a more nuanced and equitable understanding of gender roles.

It focuses on role reversal when it comes to breast cancer, features male characters with complex emotions and a balanced power dynamic when it comes to romance between the protagonists.

Societal expectations

The drama critiques societal expectations by challenging traditional gender roles and addressing taboo subjects like male vulnerability and workplace sexism. Through the male lead's struggle with breast cancer and the female lead's fight for respect in a male-dominated industry, the drama pushes back against stereotypes, advocating for a more open and equitable understanding of gender and societal norms.

More about Don't Dare to Dream

Don't Dare to Dream is a romantic comedy starring Jo Jung Suk, Gong Hyo Jin and Go Kyung Pyo. Though the drama is hilarious, it deals with the serious topic of breast cancer. The actor plays the popular anchor Lee Hwa Shin who has everything that he needs and wants. After being suggested to get a breast examination by Gong Hyo Jin's character, he reluctantly gets a check-up only to find out that he has breast cancer.

The drama has been directed by Park Shin Woo who is also known for complex romance comedies like It's Okay to Not Be Okay, Lovestruck in the City and more.

Seo Sook Hyang known for Pasta and Wok of Love wrote the script for Don't Dare to Dream.

