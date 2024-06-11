Happy Birthday Go Kyung Pyo: Exploring actor’s 5 best roles in Reply 1988, Love in Contract, and more

Born on June 11, 1990, Go Kyung Pyo turns 33 today. The actor made his official acting debut with a supporting role in 2010 KBS2 series Jungle Fish 2. Since then, he has come a long way, bagging lead roles in popular dramas. Today, let’s celebrate his birthday by exploring 5 of his best roles in breakthrough drama Reply 1988, Love in Contract, and more.

Exploring 5 best roles of Go Kyung Pyo

1. Reply 1988

This slice-of-life series starring Hyeri, Ryu Jun Yeol, and Park Bo Gum in the lead roles remains one of the best K-dramas ever made. Released in 2015, Reply 1988 garnered significant attention, becoming one of the most highly-rated dramas in tvN’s history.

The story revolves around a neighborhood in 80’s Korea and the bittersweet lives of the 5 families living in the alley of Ssangmun-dong, Dobong District.

Go Kyung Pyo stars as Sung Sun Woo, an ace who is not only good at academics but also harbors high moral values.

He lives with his widowed mother and a younger sister. He is the kind of guy who shares everything with his mother, at least that’s what she thinks. However, despite being a teenager, his mentality is of an adult person. He bears a lot of pain inside but never expresses it to his mother. As he sees the hardships she goes through every day, he would rather wear torn shoes than ask for a new one.

Advertisement

He gulps down his mother’s alty food with a big smile on his face and he looks after his younger sister with utmost care.

Sun Woo is really a good person by heart and Go Kyung Pyo portrays this character with utmost perfection, leading him to rise to fame as the ‘green flag’ guy.

2. Love in Contract

Starring Park Min Young, Go Kyung Pyo, Kim Jae Young, Lee Joo Bin, and more, this smash-hit rom-com Love in Contract is about a woman named Choi Sang Eun, a contract marriage master, and her clients.

Sang Eun (played by Park Min Young) is attractive, well-spoken, and talented, making her the perfect partner for every guy. Knowing this, she chooses to employ her skills in a contract marriage business. Each of her clients meets a customized Sang Eun who transforms into not only their best partner but also the one without asking for a lifelong commitment.

Advertisement

Thus, as her contract marriage business flourished, she came across a client named Jung Ji Ho (played by Go Kyung Pyo). Now, he has been using her services constantly for five years on every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Things take a complicated turn when she develops feelings for him despite having absolutely no knowledge about his personal life. Adding to the difficult situation, is Kang Hae Jin (Kim Jae Young) who also steals Sang Eun’s heart.

Go Kyung Pyo as the mysterious Jung Ji Ho is as perfect as he could be, completely showing a different side from his sweet mama’s boy role in Reply 1988.

3. Private Lives

In this gripping crime thriller, Go Kyung Pyo transforms into Lee Jung Hwan, a man shrouded with mystery. Though at a glance, he appears to be an ordinary corporate employee, he is actually the leader of a swindler team, who have grouped up to reveal a dark secret of the nation they came across.

Advertisement

Leading the drama, alongside him is Girls’ Generation member Seohyun as Cha Joo Eun, a woman with innocent charm, who stays afloat by doing such illegal jobs.

The additional main cast features Kim Hyo Jin, Kim Young Min, Tae Won Seok, and more talents.

4. Chicago Typewriter

This intricately woven series Chicago Typewriter revolves around three main characters who share a beautiful friendship during the 1930s in Japanese-occupied Korea. In the 21st century also they mysteriously get entangled in each other’s lives.

Go Kyung Pyo steps into the shoes of Yu Jin Oh, a bar owner in his previous life. In the modern day, he is a skilled ghostwriter.

Han Se Joo (Yoo Ah In), who was his friend in the past and a talented writer. He reunites with Yu Jin Oh in the 21st century. But this time, as a best-selling author who is suffering from writer’s block. Yu Jin Oh promises to get him out of this predicament but with a condition, which Se Joo may not be able to meet.

In addition, Lim Soo Jung stars as Jeon Seol, a sniper in his past life and currently a bookworm who closely follows Se Joo’s works.

Advertisement

5. Strongest Deliveryman

This rom-com centers around Go Kyung Pyo as Choi Kang Soo, a deliveryman, who rose to become a fearless person from humble beginnings. Joining her is Chae Soo Bin as Lee Dan Ah, a woman who hates her economic status just like most youngsters. She is only focused on earning money to make her life better.

But when she meets Kang Soo, her outlook on life changes gradually. Together, they set on a quest for glory while budding romance knocks at their door.

This drama also stars Kim Seon Ho and Go Won Hee in other main roles.

Go Kyung Pyo was recently seen in Frankly Speaking, leading the comedy romance alongside Kang Han Na.

We wish him a very happy birthday!

ALSO READ: Kim Soo Hyun and Lim Nayoung's dating rumors get squashed by onlookers at music festival