Min Hee Jin claims NewJeans’ album work, fan meeting abruptly stopped after her removal as ADOR CEO; HYBE refutes

Min Hee Jin and HYBE are once again engaged in a world battle after the former ADOR CEO accused the parent company of causing ‘obstruction of business’ against NewJeans. She has claimed that the company wrongfully suspended the group’s fan meeting and album work. However, HYBE has since refuted the claims with their clarifications.

On September 26, in an interview released by JoongAng Ilbo, Min Hee Jin brought new accusations against HYBE. She has claimed that she was dismissed from her CEO position in ADOR during a surprise fan meeting of NewJeans, resulting in the cancellation of the event.

She also accused the parent company of suspending NewJeans’ album work, saying that deputy executives were excluded and blocked from working overnight. “It's such a pity. This is also HYBE’s obstruction of business against NewJeans”, Min Hee Jin expressed her frustration.

However, HYBE was quick to respond to her claims. Clarifying the reason behind the suspension of NewJeans’ fan meeting and album work, the agency stated, “It was not due to the dismissal of Director Min and the exclusion of the deputy CEO's work.”

They elaborated that ADOR was considering the Seoul Worldcup Stadium as the venue for the girl group’s fan meeting, but the rental was rejected due to grass issues.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on September 25, ADOR’s current management responded to NewJeans’ ultimatum given to HYBE about Min Hee Jin’s reinstatement. The agency said that it is impossible for her to return as the CEO since it has already been decided by the boards of directors.

They reiterated that HYBE has already proposed her to take over as the inside director for NewJeans and the basic guarantee regarding her position and duration has already been established.

However, Min Hee Jin, who filed an injunction on September 13 for her reinstatement was not happy with this decision. She said that she is ‘deeply angered’ by the decision and can’t be sure about her reappointment as internal director in ADOR since HYBE is directly responsible for the same.

She has also accused the company of ‘downplaying’ NewJeans’ achievements and slandering her through international media.

ALSO READ: BTS’ RM becomes most nominated K-pop artist at UK Music Video Awards 2024 with LOST! MV; V joins with FRI(END)S