GOT7 family: Jay B and Yugyeom show their support for Youngjae at his Asia Tour ONCE IN A DREAM Seoul concert

GOT7's Jay B and Yugyeom attended fellow member Youngjae's 2024 Asia Tour ONCE IN A DREAM Seoul concert. Fans were ecstatic to see the members of GOT7 together after so long. Yugyeom also delighted fans as he took over the stage and surprised everyone with his special performance. The members are currently focusing on their solo careers after their departure from JYP Entertainment.

On September 21, GOT7's leader Jay B and maknae Yugyeom showed their support for fellow member Youngjae as they attended his 2024 Asia Tour ONCE IN A DREAM concert in Seoul. The two cheered on for Yugyeom while the latter also impressed the audience with his special performance. Yugyeom took to Instagram and shared pictures with the two members which were clicked backstage. He thanked his members in the caption and also expressed that the concert was fun for him thanks to the fans.

See their adorable pictures together below.

Youngjae will be making an appearance in the upcoming psychological drama Friendly Competition starring Hyeri, Jung Soo Bin, Kang Hye Won and Oh Woo Ri, according to recent reports. Youngjae made his acting debut in 2015 with the drama Dream Knight.

GOT7 is a popular South Korean boy group formed by JYP Entertainment in 2014. They made their debut with their first extended playlist Got It?. The group consists of seven members including Jay B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom. The group is known for their diverse music styles, energetic performances, and charisma.

GOT7 quickly gained popularity with hits like Just Right, If You Do, and Hard Carry. Their music blends hip-hop, R&B, and pop, combined with intricate choreographies which have helped them build a global fanbase. In 2021, the members parted ways with JYP Entertainment but remain active in both solo and group projects.

They recently renewed their trademarks till 2034.

