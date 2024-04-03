GOT7's Youngjae parts ways with SUBLIME after 3 years; agency issues statement

GOT7's Youngjae has bid farewell to SUBLIME as his exclusive management contract with the agency came to an end. Following mutual discussions about his future endeavors, both parties agreed to part ways amicably.

GOT7's Youngjae, who had been under artist management agency, SUBLIME, for three years, has parted ways with the company. On April 2nd, the artist label released an official statement confirming the conclusion of Youngjae's exclusive contract term.

The statement further detailed that the decision came after extensive discussions regarding Youngjae's future endeavors. SUBLIME expressed gratitude for the time spent with Youngjae and extended their support for his future endeavors in various fields.

The agency also thanked fans for their unwavering support throughout Youngjae's journey and requested continued interest and encouragement for his forthcoming endeavors.

Choi Youngjae, widely known as Youngjae, has established himself as a multifaceted talent in the South Korean entertainment industry. As the main vocalist of the acclaimed boy group GOT7, Youngjae's journey began with a childhood dream of becoming a singer, nurtured by his experiences singing alongside his older brother and honing his skills at a practical music academy in his hometown of Mokpo.

Debuting with GOT7 in 2014 under JYP Entertainment, Youngjae quickly rose to prominence as a versatile artist, showcasing his vocal prowess and songwriting abilities. Throughout his tenure with GOT7, he actively participated in activities, contributing to the group's success while also pursuing his individual passions.

In 2021, following the expiration of his contract with JYP Entertainment, Youngjae embarked on a new chapter in his career by signing an exclusive contract with SUBLIME artist agency.

Youngjae's solo endeavors have garnered acclaim, with notable highlights including his leading role in the musical adaptation of Midnight Sun and his solo debut with the extended play Colors from Ars. He further showcased his versatility by venturing into acting, earning praise for his portrayal of Sam in the sitcom So Not Worth It.

Continuing to captivate audiences with his musical talent, Youngjae released his first full album, Do It, in November 2023, further solidifying his status as a dynamic solo artist.

