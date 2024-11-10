Gwyneth Paltrow Gorges On Junk Food And Ice Cream In NYC After Being Called Out For Starvation Diet

Gwyneth Paltrow feasted on junk food and ice cream after she was called out for a starvation diet on the internet. The actress gorged on sandwiches, french fries, and a huge ice cream sundae as she was joined by Amy Griffin and another one of her friends.

Paltrow was spotted in one of the New York hotspots, where a source claimed that they witnessed the Iron Man actress ordering a Wagyu French Dip sandwich and a Samoa Sandae.

A few days ago, the Marvel star was trolled over sharing wellness tips, which were interpreted as a starvation diet.

Meanwhile, the reports surfaced on the internet years after Paltrow admitted to choosing a way of intermittent fasting on one of the episodes of her Art of Well Being podcast. She at the time had revealed to have only bone broth for lunch and Paleo food for dinner.

However, Paltrow’s confessions were not taken well by the View co-host, Meghan McCain, who pointed out the actress’ “washed out” physique. She went on to question the Oscar-winning actress on why she “broadcast” her lifestyle in front of the world.

However, the Goop founder went on to defend her statements, stating that she had a high inflammatory level during COVID and had to cut down on her diet.

She said, “I have been working to really focus on foods that aren’t inflammatory, [and] it’s been working really well.” She further added, “This is based on my medical results and extensive testing I’ve done over time. It wasn’t meant to be advice for anyone else.”

Speaking about her food habits, the actress revealed that she has been to the point and made sure that she eats “powerful and positive” food at most of the time. She further added that she eats “far more than bone broth and vegetables.” Paltrow concluded by saying, “I eat full meals. I also have days where I eat whatever I want, French fries or whatever.”

Amidst maintaining tight schedules and diets, the actress clearly has her cheat days, and she happily stuffs herself with burgers, sandwiches, and sundaes, like on Friday night.

