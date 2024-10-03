Gwyneth Paltrow Looks Radiant As She Rings In 52nd Birthday In Paris With A Cake: SEE HERE

It looks like Gwyneth Paltrow is aging backward, much like fine wine. On October 2, the Goop CEO, whose birthday was on Friday, September 27, shared some snaps on Instagram from her time in Paris, France, where she celebrated her special day.

In the series of joyful pictures, Paltrow was first seen smiling while showing off her glowing complexion as she posed with a colorful layered birthday cake, which featured a candle and floral details on top.

A second image showed her seemingly getting ready for the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show, which she attended during Paris Fashion Week on September 24.

Among the carousel of pictures, which included products from her brand and delicious food items, Paltrow also posed with her husband, Brad Falchuk, as they shared a sweet snap. Paltrow captioned the post "cinquante-deux," which is French for "52."

The public figure has been open about her thoughts on aging over the years. In an interview with Bustle in October 2023, when she turned 50, she shared that she isn’t bothered by aging at all.

“Fifty was great. I was concerned I was going to feel a lot of grief or fear because I remember when I turned 40, the anticipation… I really flipped out,” Paltrow told the outlet.

She further shared that she loves her work, family, and husband, and doesn’t worry about what others say. For her, hitting the 50 milestone was simply an opportunity to deeply reflect on her life, which she loves.

Paltrow's birthday post came after she marked her and Falchuk's sixth wedding anniversary with a cheeky picture of the two. Paltrow wore a black bikini for the outing, while her husband sported white swim trunks, as she simply captioned the post with 6.

The couple got married on September 29, 2018, in an intimate ceremony attended by 70 guests in the Hamptons, New York.

