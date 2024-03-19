Han So Hee's alleged couple ring fuels dating controversy with Ryu Jun Yeol; acquaintance clarifies

Han So Hee's recent appearance at Incheon Airport fueled speculation about her relationship status with actor Ryu Jun Yeol due to a ring she wore on her ring finger. However, clarifications from acquaintances suggest it's a friendship ring, dispelling rumors of its romantic affiliation.

Han So Hee’s couple ring clarification

Han So Hee, the acclaimed South Korean actress, found herself embroiled in a whirlwind of speculation following her recent return from a trip to Hawaii. Upon her arrival at Incheon Airport on March 18, eagle-eyed observers quickly zoomed in on a particular accessory adorning her finger: a ring.

Photos capturing Han So Hee's subdued demeanor as she navigated the airport swiftly made rounds on social media, with speculation rife about the significance of the ring. Many jumped to the conclusion that it was a couple's ring, hinting at the previously confirmed romantic involvement with fellow actor Ryu Jun Yeol.

However, the fervor surrounding the alleged relationship was doused when an acquaintance of Han So Hee clarified the situation to OSEN on March 19. According to the acquaintance, the ring in question was not a symbol of romantic commitment but rather a friendship ring. Crafted with birthstones, it held sentimental value as a token of camaraderie with friends from her hometown.

All you need to know about Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol’s dating announcement

Han So Hee took to her personal blog on March 16, 2024, to address the swirling rumors surrounding her relationship with actor Ryu Jun Yeol. In a candid and firm statement, she confirmed the authenticity of their romantic involvement, revealing that they had officially become a couple earlier in the year, shortly after Ryu Jun Yeol's separation from Hyeri in 2023.

Expressing regret over a spontaneous Instagram post that inadvertently fueled speculation, Han So Hee offered sincere apologies for any distress caused, particularly to Hyeri. Recognizing the pressure of maintaining a flawless public image, she pledged to learn from the experience and navigate future situations with greater caution.

Simultaneously, Ryu Jun Yeol's management released an official statement affirming their client's romantic relationship with Han So Hee. Addressing the proliferation of baseless rumors, they issued a stern warning against the invasion of Ryu Jun Yeol's privacy and threatened legal action against those spreading defamation or tarnishing his reputation.

The initial speculation stemmed from the duo's joint appearance in Hawaii and was further amplified by cryptic social media posts from Hyeri, Ryu Jun Yeol’s former girlfriend.

