'From the heart...': BTS' V receives warm support from late jazz icon Bing Crosby's son Harry over White Christmas collab

BTS' V's virtual collab with Bing Crosby, White Christmas, has received the warm support of the late jazz legend's son Harry Crosby. He commented on how amazing the collaboration is, praising the K-pop idol for making it possible. The song was released back on December 6.

On December 23, the official Twitter account in memory of Bing Crosby posted a new video with the caption, A heartfelt message to V from Bing’s son, Harry Crosby, as he shares his first-time reaction to hearing the incredible new version of White Christmas!"

In the small clip, the late jazz icon's son said that after listening to the duet, he honestly felt from the heart that it was an amazing collab. "What you did was amazing; the arrangement was amazing; the way that you two fit together, it was really organic and wonderful," Harry Crosby said with a genuine admiration for the song and the artists.

He also expressed his desire for White Christmas to reach all global listeners, showing his unwavering support.

Watch the video message here:

On December 6, V arrived with White Christmas, a virtual duet with Bing Crosby, to set the festive mood right. It is a jazz track, a reimagined version of the legendary singer's classic holiday song. Previously the jazz icon's daughter Mary Crosby noted how their voices blended beautifully, creating a new harmony that might just have become a new holiday fan favorite. The duet debuted at No. 93 on the Billboard Hot 100, making V the first and only K-pop artist in 2024 to have 3 songs enter the chart.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, through the sentimental music video, the BTS member paid tribute to Bing Crosby and also commemorated his pet dog Yeontan, who recently took his last breath.

Watch the MV here:

Apart from White Christmas, V also released another single back in November, Winter Ahead, a duet with balladeer Park Hyo Shin. Overall, he had three solo single releases this year, including FRI(END)S. The K-pop idol is now set to complete his mandatory military enlistment in June 2025. He will reunite with his bandmates for an expected BTS comeback.

ALSO READ: Song Joong Ki gets compared to Tom Cruise by Bogota: City of the Lost co-star Lee Hee Joon for dedication