‘Have a song titled Gang’: Lee Jae Wook reveals being part of hip-hop group during school; shows singing skills on The Seasons: Artist With ZICO

Lee Jae Wook wowed fans with his singing on KBS’ The Seasons: Artist with ZICO. During the August 30 episode, the audience was thrilled by Lee Jae Wook's surprise appearance. Zico shared how the surprise came about, saying, “I met Jae Wook in a private setting, and his tall height and good looks stood out. People even mentioned he could sing, and when I heard him humming, I was impressed. I had a gut feeling and invited him to the show on the spot.”

As Lee Jae Wook introduced himself, the audience erupted in enthusiastic cheers. He admitted, “I’m really nervous,” and when asked about his biggest concern, he said, “I’m really anxious about singing in front of the audience, so please cheer me on so I can do well,” to which Zico responded with an encouraging, “Way to go!”

When asked if being an actor had always been his dream, Lee Jae Wook surprised everyone by revealing, “I never imagined being a model or an actor. I had my first audition after entering school, and the director liked me so much that I passed the audition. That’s how I ended up becoming an actor.”

During the episode, Lee Jae Wook revealed that he had been part of a hip-hop club in high school and had written lyrics for songs called Gang and Killer, which amused the audience. He then displayed his vocal talents by performing “Johnny” by Primary and Dynamic Duo with Zico and also took the stage solo with a heartfelt rendition of Parc Jae Jung’s Let’s Say Goodbye.

Expressing his passion for hip-hop, Lee Jae Wook also announced his upcoming fan meeting on September 28th, where he plans to perform over ten songs. He said, “I have a great deal of respect for K-pop artists like Zico. What they do is incredible, so I make sure to listen carefully and learn from them dillegently.”

Before wrapping up the show, Lee Jae Wook shared some bittersweet news about his upcoming military enlistment. “There is not much time left until I leave for the military,” he said. “I’m thinking about going next year, but I’ll try to do a lot of activities before I leave.”

Lee Jae Wook’s performance garnered widespread praise from netizens, with many even suggesting he consider a career as a singer. His impressive singing captivated audiences, but it wasn't just his talent that drew attention. The emotional depth of his song choices, which centered on themes of breakups, led to speculation that he might have been reflecting on his recent split with Karina.

On August 25, Lee Jae Wook held a fan meeting at Omiya Sonic City Hall in Saitama, Japan. He’s now preparing for his first-ever fan concert, the 2024 LEE JAE WOOK FAN CONCERT IN SEOUL log-in, set for September 28, 2024, at Myeonghwa Live Hall. At the concert, he will perform ten songs and will be deeply involved in the planning, stage design, composition, and direction of the event.

