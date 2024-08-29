10 Best Evergreen Michael Jackson Songs To Listen to on His 66th Birth Anniversary

One of the most influential artists of all time, Michael Jackson, not only left an indelible mark on the world map but also left behind a legacy that is impossible to match by any music personality. From his unique signature dance moves to his extraordinary music videos that centered around global and societal issues, Michael Jackson’s songs still continue to captivate the audience even decades after his demise. Here is a list of the top 10 evergreen songs by Michael Jackson that have left a permanent mark globally.

1. Heal the World

One of the most heart-touching ballads by the King of Pop, Heal the World revolves around the dire need for global compassion and peace. The meaningful lyrics and the eye-opening video of Heal the World make it stand out. The timeless song is an evergreen anthem for humanitarian work as it clearly sends out a message of healing and hope.

2. The Way You Make Me Feel

The Way You Make Me Feel gives a very easy, breezy kind of vibe. Michael Jackson’s The Way You Make Me Feel is not only about his smooth vocals but also showcases his groovy moves. The infectious rhythm of the song will always be remembered for highlighting Jackson’s ability to blend music and romance perfectly.

3. Bad

The titular album from the album Bad is one of the most high-energy compositions by Michael Jackson. The music video of Bad Shot by talented director Martin Scorsese shows Michael Jackson in an urban setting, where he is flaunting his commendable dancing skills. The catchy music of Bad still makes it a fan favorite.

Advertisement

4. Smooth Criminal

Michael Jackson’s Smooth became more popular for its energetic choreography. Michael Jackson’s popular gravity-defying step, anti-gravity lean, was performed for the first time in Smooth Criminal. Even decades after the release of Smooth Criminal, fans are crazy about the anti-gravity lean dance step. The concept of Smooth Criminal deals with a dangerous attack on a woman named Annie and the heart-thumping score indicates the urgency of the narrative.

5. Thriller

The 1982-released Thriller is one of the most popular songs of Michael Jackson. The elaborate video of Thriller revolves around the eerie concept of Halloween. The song went on to become a Halloween staple. Thriller is not only an energetic blend of funk and pop but also stands as a landmark in the history of music videos.

6. Rock with You

This disco classic dates back to the late 1970s. From Off the Wall album, Michael Jackson’s Rock With You is quite popular for its classic production and soft vocals. Rock With You perfectly captures the essence of Jackson’s groovy dance moves. It is one of the best examples of an eternal danceable hit of all time.

Advertisement

7. Black or White

Black Or White was released in 1991 with one of the most important yet burning issues in our society. From the album Dangerous, the groundbreaking song talks about unity and racial harmony. With the use of technology, the faces of different types of races were merged into one depicting racial unity. Black Or White sends out a strong message with respect to racial discrimination in different countries and our society.

8. Man in the Mirror

1988's Man in the Mirror is Michael Jackson’s most popular and thought-provoking song. The single from the album Bad talks volumes about social change as well as taking a look inside ourselves with respect to bringing change in the world. With Michael Jackson’s soft vocals, The Man in the Mirror sends out a clear and loud message for social justice.

9. Beat It

Beat It talks about Michael Jackson’s versatility as an artist. From the album Thriller, Beat It bridges the gap between two popular types of music—rock and pop. The song talks sends out a clear message about walking away from violence and further goes on to cement the reputation of Michael Jackson.

Advertisement

10. Billie Jean

The 1982 release Billie Jean is undoubtedly one of the best tracks by Michael Jackson. Released from the album Thriller, Billie Jean revolves around the story of a woman who ends up claiming that the singer is the father of her child. The narrative of the song deals with the themes of deception and honesty. The famous signature step moonwalk was showcased by the King of Pop in Billie Jean for the first time.

ALSO READ: Jessica Szohr Calls Vampire Diaries Star Nina Dobrev the ‘Best MOH’; Thanks Her for the ‘Wedding Events’