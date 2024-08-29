Jessica Szohr Calls Vampire Diaries Star Nina Dobrev the ‘Best MOH’; Thanks Her for the ‘Wedding Events’

Jessica Szohr is full of praise for Nina Dobrev, who served as her maid of honor after Szohr tied the knot with Brad Richardson, a former professional ice hockey player who played for the Vancouver Canucks. Szohr took to Instagram to share pictures from the wedding, highlighting Dobrev’s contributions. She mentioned that Dobrev was the best maid of honor and expressed deep gratitude for her role in making the entire process enjoyable, including delivering the most heartfelt and mature speeches. Szohr also appreciated Dobrev for their 16-year-long friendship, noting her creativity, humor, and touching gestures.

"The best MOH!" Szohr captioned a carousel of images featuring Dobrev at the wedding. "I can’t thank you enough, Nina (sick in a good way)! You went above and beyond—and I was so thrilled to have you by my side :)"

Szohr continued: "You were thoughtful and creative! You were charming and funny (as usual)! Picking fun places with such fun gifts for everyone when we arrived :) You’ve been with me through thick and thin for almost two decades... so thank you, thank you, Nina, for all you’ve done throughout our friendship—but especially for all the wedding events ;)"

Nina Dobrev delivered a charismatic and hilarious performance as maid of honor, even though she was dealing with personal challenges at the time, including surgery, a movie premiere, and a house under construction, as Jessica Szohr noted. Dobrev acknowledged that the moment was overwhelming, and Szohr expressed deep gratitude, particularly praising the excellent speech Dobrev delivered. Szohr also appreciated the vibrant energy Dobrev brought to the wedding.

"You outdid yourself... going through surgery, having a movie coming out, redoing a house, and still being such an amazing friend through everything. For real—love you more than you will ever know!" Szohr wrote, adding that Dobrev's reception speech was "next level."

"You just kept serving us with good energy and good times ;) Thank you, sister," she added.

Szohr and Dobrev, who worked together on a CW series, celebrated the wedding at Pine Canyon in Flagstaff, Arizona, in the presence of 150 of their closest friends and family members. Szohr wore three different outfits by Galia Lahav, including the impressive "Tokyo" gown. She also donned a custom veil designed by Sharon Sever, featuring a special crystal-embellished quote from her grandfather: "There are things in life that one has to take time to smell the roses." As the maid of honor, Dobrev wore a custom sage green gown by Galia Lahav.

Jessica Szohr and Brad Richardson had been dating for some time, but it wasn’t until 2019 that they went public on Instagram. The couple welcomed their first child, a beautiful girl named Bowie Ella Richardson, in the early hours of January 11, 2021. They got engaged in May 2022, and the news quickly went viral on Instagram, where Szohr proudly showed off her diamond ring.

