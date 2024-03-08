2024 Billboard Women In Music Awards: Complete List Of Honorees And All Who Performed

Women came together to celebrate each other at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards on March 6 at the Youtube Theater in Inglewood, California.

The fully booked event wrapped up on Wednesday but ensured that fans who couldn't secure tickets could still participate by offering a complete streaming of the awards night on Thursday, March 7, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on billboardwomeninmusic.com.

If you're short on time to watch the entire show but are eager to learn about the honorees, performers, performances, and presenters from the prestigious awards ceremony, we've got you covered. Continue reading for a comprehensive list.

Who were the honorees?

Three of this year’s honorees won one or several gold gramophones at the 66th Grammy Awards that took place last month. Karol G, who was named Billboard's Woman of the Year, had won the Grammy for Best Música Urban Album for Mañana Será Bonito.

Victoria Monét, who received the 2024 Billboard Rising Star honor on Wednesday had taken home three Grammys: Best New Artist, Best R&B Album, and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.

Kylie Minogue, this year’s Billboard Icon Award winner, took home the Grammy for Best Pop Dance Recording for Padam Padam on February 4.

Advertisement

The rest of the acts that were honored at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Award are as follows:

New Jeans – Group of the Year

Young Miko – Impact Award

Tems– Breakthrough Artist

Ice Spice – Hitmaker Award

Charli XCX – Powerhouse Award

Maren Morris – Visionary Award

Annalisa – Global Force Award

Luísa Sonza – Global Force Award

Sarah Geronimo – Global Force Award

PinkPantheress – Producer of the Year

Who lit up the stage – Check Out The List of Performers Below

Eight of the aforementioned 13 honorees took on the responsibility to keep both the live audience and those who would be streaming the show entertained.

Karol G served up a riveting salsa rendition of Amargura.

Luísa Sonza, clad in a chic black vest and matching pants with her hair up in a clean ponytail began with debuting the English version of Chico. Later on, for her rendition of Pennasco2, she was joined by the ever enchanting, Demi Lovato. This collaboration will not be forgotten anytime soon for sure and we can personally vouch for the fact.

Charlie XCX

Maren Morris

New Jeans

Tems

Victoria Monét and

Young Miko took care of the entertainment for the rest of the night.

Presenters List — The Presenters at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards were as spectacular as the Honorees and Performers

Advertisement

Two of the presenters, Lainey Wilson and Coco Jones, had freshly won the coveted Grammys. One of them, Tems, was nominated for an Oscar last year for co-writing Lift Me Up for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Other notable presenters for the night were:

Andra Day

Sky Ferreira

Nelly Furtado

GloRilla

Ellie Goulding

JoJo

Bebe Rexha and

Saweetie

2014 Billboard Women in Music Award can be streamed on billboardwomeninmusic.com.