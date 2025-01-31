3 Underappreciated Gems to Catch on Prime Video This Weekend: Jan 31 - Feb 2

Amazon Prime Video is a hub of movies and shows which sometimes shoves a few must-watch projects at the bottom of the barrel. If you are caught up with all the trending movies or shows on the streaming platform and looking for something fresh and worthwhile, you have come to the right place.

We have curated a list of underrated gems that you could watch this weekend to wind down.

Gerry (2002)

This adventure thriller is a lesser-known gem! Matt Damon and Casey Affleck play two best friends named Gerry who get lost in Death Valley after they wander off a hiking trail and find themselves in a life-or-death situation.

The Gus Van Sant-helmed movie beautifully explores the challenges a relationship or friendship might face when people find themselves on the edge of a cliff. As extreme climate starts to take a toll on the duo, it tests their friendship in the harshest ways.

And without giving away too much, you should brace yourself for the riveting yet devastating final moments of the film after the rollercoaster journey.

Captain Phillips (2013)

Probably one of the most underrated films of Tom Hanks. It tells the true story of a freight ship that was kidnapped by Somali pirates in 2009. When Captain Phillips (Hanks) follows the pirates and the crew, a massive war breaks out between the two parties amid perilous circumstances.

Advertisement

Despite knowing the fate of Captain Philips, the action-thriller manages to capture the audience till its final moments. After tense negotiations with the pirates, Phillips and his crew escape their clutches. The movie also sets an example of how excellent leadership combined with a team’s resourcefulness can even make an impossible task achievable.

Sweet Smell of Success (1957)

If you have a taste for noir thrillers, this underrated gem won’t disappoint. The movie, released in 1957, tells the story of an influential newspaper columnist who forces a dishonest press agent to break his sister’s sensational affair with a jazz musician.

Although old, the movie is a reflection of society’s power dynamic that is relevant to this day. It shows how people with influence can mold the public’s opinions by buying the press and spreading false narratives.