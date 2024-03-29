Kanye West is an American rapper and fashion designer. West, commonly referred to as Ye, often makes headlines for something or another. He has recently been continuously making headlines for his divorce from Kim Kardashian and for his relationship and marriage with architect Bianca Censori. Kanye West and Bianca Censori have been married since 2022, but until now, fans had never heard Censori’s voice. As per Page 6, an old video of Censori has been going viral as fans heard her voice for the first time, leaving them shocked.

Fans hear Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori's voice for the first time

After being married for nearly two years, fans finally get to hear Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori’s real voice, startling those who were not used to hearing her speak. According to Page Six, an old video from 2022 has suddenly gone viral showing Censori appearing at the CFS Summit in 2022, where she represented Yeezy. It sounds as predicted, but some fans are astonished.

As Kanye West's wife, she has primarily remained behind the scenes, with her voice rarely heard in public. In the video, Censori wore her typical short, slicked-back hair, a contrast from her former longer brown locks. Her makeup was glitzy, which helped her stand out against the white background. See the video below:

During the event, Bianca identified herself as an architectural designer from Melbourne, Australia, who is presently based in Los Angeles and works as the head architectural designer at Yeezy. The 29-year-old added that she has had "the pleasure of being able to work with designers like James Turrell, Valerio Olgiati, and Vincent Van Duysen." The video ended with her stating the following words: "My passion for architecture lies in fabrication, conceptualizing the future of built space, and exploring the bridge between the physical and the meta."

Her video from 2022 left fans surprised and shocked, as the video first went viral on Reddit and users made some interesting remarks. One user wrote, “Oh, she sounds normal. The LA Valley girl uptalk has gotten her a bit, but aside from that, she sounds normal.” One user wrote that she sounded like a typical girl from Melbourne. While many agreed that they had no idea Censori was an Australian, she didn’t give that vibe.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s relationship timeline

Kanye West’s love life soon became a hot topic after his divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian went public. Just after two months of his divorce from SKIMS business mogul was finalized, the Flashing Lights singer found love and his soulmate again in Bianca Censori. In November 2022, it became public that Ye and Censori were romantically involved.

Just after a month of dating, the couple tied the knot in December 2022. The couple has been completely in awe of one another, and to spend time with each other, they went on a honeymoon in January 2023 in Utah. The same month, West and Kardashian’s daughter, North West, started warming up with Censori and started hanging out with her. Till now, the couple has been spotted several times on dates or in some other parts of the world, and they have been going stronger now than ever.

