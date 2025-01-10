6 Best Crime Shows To Watch on Amazon Prime Ft. Reacher Season 3, Mr. & Mrs. Smith & More

Prime Video offers a treasure trove of compelling crime shows, perfect for viewers seeking suspense, mystery, and adrenaline-fueled narratives. From action-packed espionage dramas to darkly comedic whodunits, these series promise to captivate you from start to finish. Here's a curated selection of six must-watch crime shows, including Mr. & Mrs. Smith and more, for your next binge-worthy adventure.

1. Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2024 - Present)

This revamped take on the 2005 hit film stars Donald Glover and Maya Erskine as spies pretending to be a married couple while working for a mysterious organization. Co-created by Glover and Francesca Sloane, the show blends action, comedy, and crime with a fresh twist. With appearances from Paul Dano and Michaela Coel, Mr. & Mrs. Smith delivers a mix of thrilling espionage and hilarious interactions that make it a must-watch.

2. Hannibal (2013 - 2015)

Created by Bryan Fuller, this psychological thriller delves into the complex relationship between FBI profiler Will Graham and the cannibalistic psychiatrist Hannibal Lecter. With Mads Mikkelsen and Hugh Dancy delivering riveting performances, Hannibal intertwines crime, horror, and drama in a chillingly artistic manner, making it a standout series on Prime Video.

3. Deadloch (2023 - Present)

An Australian black comedy set in a small Tasmanian town, Deadloch follows two female detectives investigating a mysterious murder. Created by Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan, the series masterfully combines crime and comedy, with sharp humor and an engaging narrative. It’s a fresh and witty addition to the crime genre.

4. Outer Range (2022 - Present)

This unique blend of western and science fiction stars Josh Brolin as a Wyoming rancher who stumbles upon a cosmic mystery on his land. With its mix of family drama, time-altering mysteries, and suspense, Outer Range creates an atmospheric and enthralling viewing experience that sets it apart from traditional crime shows.

5. Gen V (2023 - Present)

A spin-off of The Boys, Gen V explores a group of young superheroes grappling with their powers while navigating high school life. The show combines action, crime, and drama with a dark, satirical edge, offering a thrilling yet poignant exploration of power and morality.

6. The Devil’s Hour (2022 - Present)

This psychological thriller centers on a woman waking every night at 3:33 a.m., haunted by unsettling visions and inexplicable events. As she becomes entangled in a series of murders, the show blends crime, sci-fi, and horror elements, creating a mind-bending, slow-burn narrative packed with twists and suspense.

Amazon Prime Video’s library boasts a wide array of gripping crime shows, each with its own unique take on the genre. From the action-packed escapades of Mr. & Mrs. Smith to the psychological intricacies of Hannibal and the surreal mystery of Outer Range, there’s something for everyone. Dive into these thrilling series and immerse yourself in stories that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

