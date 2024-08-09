60 Day Hustle Season 1: Everything That Happened On The First Episode

Amazon Prime Video’s latest reality, 60 Day Hustle premiered on Thursday, August 8, and uncovers the real-life challenges of young entrepreneurs as they battle to get their small businesses to the next level and bag the $100,000 cash prize.

The contestants will have 60 days to put everything at stake and prove that their business flair is worth the pain while celebrity marketer Rudy Mawer assists them on the way through mentorships, guidance, and financial support.

60 Day Hustle is produced by the media agency Sonic Gods, founded by host Michelle Delamor, Chris Hayman, and Adamn Horner.

What happened on 60 Day Hustle Episode 1?

The first day of Episode 1 of 60 Day Hustle introduced the batch of contestants who would go head-on throughout the debut season to beat the odds and help their businesses thrive. Michelle Delamore kicked off the episode by introducing herself as the founder of Sonic Gods Studio and creator of the reality series.

She explained the show as an “experimental accelerator” that would allow budding entrepreneurs to achieve two years' worth of business development within a month. The contestants introduced themselves one by one, sharing insights into their side hustles and business which was followed by the entry of Rudy Mawer, a celebrity marketer and business expert.

And with him came the first challenge of 60 Day Hustle where the entrepreneurs had to write down their business plans on napkins within five minutes. The 33-year-old marketer, who is said to have built multi-billion dollar businesses, explained in the confessional that the challenge was to see if the selected entrepreneurs were aware of the execution of their business plans.

Following that, the contestants were asked to pitch their businesses on stage to find out if their plans were interesting enough for investment. After hearing the pitches, Mawer enlightened them with some tips and guidance and announced that the entrepreneurs would have to pitch their ideas to business leaders within 60 seconds the next day. Four of the poor pitches would be sent home.

Which contestants were sent home?

Contestants had to gear up for a high-intensity day two on 60 Day Hustle as Mawer introduced them to the founder of Easton University, Matt Easton to gather knowledge about business development. Easton generously trained and guided each of the contestants on stage, prepping them for the pitching session due later in the day.

Mawer dropped the first twist on the entrepreneurs revealing they would only have 30 seconds instead of the promised 60 seconds for their pitch on stage.

Dario introduced his children’s brand, Dinostores as the first pitch followed by sisters To Tam and To Nya for their candle tech app, Moon + Heart. Niki and Tiffany pitched their brand, Went There Loved That which aimed to bolster the online travel sphere.

Chiara brought with her on stage her Chickpea breakfast brand, Chichi while Fancy shared ideas for her perfume brand, Simply Fancy. Sededra pitched the hair extension company, Adda Band Extensions, and the youngest contestant, Mehmet, 19, flaunted his cake brand, Mosaic Cakes.

Erik introduced Saturday Sweets; Vijue Beauty shared plastic-free prospects for beauty products; Kalyne pitched luxury wellness brand, Mas Vida, and Marcus stepped on stage with shoe brand Marcus Alexander and finally, Joshua’s golf wear brand, J. Butler Golf.

Closely assessing all the brand and business pitches, the judges sent home Viju Beauty, Mosaic Cake, Simple Fancy, and Saturday Sweets. Soon after, the remaining contestants went to Zoom Teeth Whitening inventor, Dr. Bill Dorfman’s house to enjoy a lavish meal.

60 Day Hustle debuted with all 10 episodes of Season 1, now available to stream on Prime Video.

