The Umbrella Academy Season 4: What Is The Concept Of Timeline Theory And The Cleanse Process Of The Cult? Explored

In The Umbrella Academy Season 4, we meet new villains, Gene and Jean Thibedeau, who lead a cult called The Keepers. The Thibedeaus are on a mission to collect items proving the current timeline is false, driven by memories of previous timelines that bleed over.

They believe in the Umbrella Effect, where past apocalypses and timeline resets have created a false reality. The Thibedeaus are obsessed with resetting this reality, and they think Jennifer, a character connected to the mysterious Jennifer Incident where Ben died, is the key to making it happen.

The Thibedeaus' plan involves triggering something called The Cleanse, which they believe will restore the natural order. They kidnap Jennifer and try to use her to initiate this reset. However, things get complicated when Ben from the Umbrella Academy tries to rescue Jennifer, leading to a confrontation. The Keepers, desperate to succeed, use their resources and connections, including CIA spies, to fight back against the Hargreeves siblings.

As the story unfolds, its revealed that the Thibedeaus have been manipulated by Sy Grossman, a character who pretends to be on their side but is actually working against them.

Sy, who is revealed to be Abigail (Reginald Hargreeves' wife) in disguise, has her own plans involving Ben and Jennifer. The Thibedeaus tragically pay with their lives for their misguided attempts to fix reality, while Sy moves forward with her agenda.

In the end, the Thibedeaus' story is one of good intentions gone wrong. They wanted to save the world but ended up as pawns in a larger game. Their fate contrasts with Reginald and Abigail's, highlighting the tragic consequences of trying to play god.

In the Netflix series The Umbrella Academy, there's a theory about the timeline where the siblings return to the present universe, but things have changed drastically. In 2019, Harlan accidentally kills the women who were pregnant with the Umbrella Academy siblings by releasing an energy blast.

This blast also travels back to 1989, killing all their mothers before they can give birth. This creates a paradox, leading to an alternate timeline where the seven siblings were never born.

This time, The Umbrella Academy Season 4 is shorter than previous seasons. Seasons 1 to 3 had 10 episodes each, giving the Hargreeves siblings plenty of time to save the world from multiple apocalypses. However, Season 4 has only six episodes, nearly half the length.

Showrunner Steve Blackman explained to RadioTimes.com that they initially planned for more episodes but agreed with Netflix to do just six. Blackman said it felt like the right amount and, although they had to compress some material, the six episodes ended up being the perfect way to end the series.

Here’s the runtime for each episode in Season 4:

- Episode 1: The Unbearable Tragedy of Getting What You Want - 52 minutes

- Episode 2: Jean and Gene - 47 minutes

- Episode 3: The Squid and the Girl - 56 minutes

- Episode 4: The Cleanse - 55 minutes

- Episode 5: Six Years, Five Months, and Two Days - 58 minutes

- Episode 6: End of Beginning - 69 minutes

All four seasons of The Umbrella Academy are available to stream on Netflix.

