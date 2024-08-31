7 Hollywood Movie Releases To Check Out In September 2024: From Transformers One, Apartment 7A And More

While we are entering September, it is crucial to know what movies are being released in this month. We have got a good 7 movies that fit perfectly in almost every genre and go along with your taste.

If you are a fan of thrilling comedy or any other genre, the month of September has got you covered. Without any further delay, let’s check out the films that you should go watch in theaters.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Release date: September 6

Starting with the epic and grand entry of a legendary old movie, Beetlejuice. The highly acclaimed director Tim Burton is back with his ever-fabled story, along with the same cast who made us imagine a lot.

Michael Keaton reprising his role as Beetlejuice, Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara are also back for the latest entry. Moreover, Jenna Ortega, Willem Dafoe, and more are in to have you amazed with a brilliant story.

Speak No Evil

Release date: September 13

If you loved Get Out, you should go hit the theaters for Speak No Evil. The movie is brought up by the producer of Get Out and The Invisible Man and again happens to be a chilling psychological thriller tale.

Speak No Evil has a grand cast such as James McAvoy, Mackenzie Davis, as well as Scoot McNairy, who are ready to make your teeth grind in sleep.

His Three Daughters

Release date: September 20

This movie is from Netflix and hence you will have to watch it on OTT. The movie was, however, released last year on September 6, 2023, in theaters. Here you can see the likes of Carrie Coon, Natasha Lyonne, and Elizabeth Olsen play the role of estranged sisters coming back to take care of their ailing father.

Transformers One

Release date: September 20

Ready to take you to the origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, the animated and adventurous movie Transformers One will also talk about how Cybertron saw a drastic change over time. The film again has a star-studded cast such as Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jon Hamm, and more.

The movie will talk about how the friendship of Optimus Prime and Megatron eventually turns into a rivalry that is still fought on other planets.

Never Let Go

Release date: September 20

This film is again another psychological thriller/horror starring the Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry. She plays the role of a mother who is trying to protect her twin sons from an evil force. This movie also happens to be survival adventure tale of the family.

Watch the Catwoman actress being tested many times in this epic entry as one of the sons questions the reality of the threat.

Wolfs

Release date: September 27

This one particularly has to be one of the most anticipated releases of the month. Starring an age-old and the most duo of George Clooney and Brad Pitt, the con movie is ready to take you on a thrilling ride of action, unexpected twists, and some high-profile crime.

Apartment 7A

Release date: September 27

Ready to grip you with fear is another horror movie, directed by Natalie Erika James. The movie intends to act as a prequel to the 1968 legendary horror movie Rosemary’s Baby. The movie Apartment 7A stars Julia Garner, Dianne Wiest and more.

These were the films that are about to hit you with amazement, or, let's say, keep you awake at night.

