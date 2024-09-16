76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Elizabeth Debicki Wins Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series For The Crown

Elizabeth Debicki, known for her role as Princess Diana in The Crown, has won her first Emmy Award. The 33-year-old actress won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 15.

Debicki's performance in the series' final two seasons drew widespread acclaim. In her acceptance speech, she expressed her gratitude, saying, "Playing this part based on this unparalleled, incredible human being has been my great privilege. It has been a gift. Thank you so much."

Elizabeth Debicki's win is part of The Crown's strong showing at this year's Emmys. The Netflix series received 18 nominations in total. Debicki told PEOPLE, "I was so thrilled that so many of us have been nominated. That just feels like the cherry on the cake, really, of such a nice thing."

The Emmy win caps a long journey for Debicki and her castmates, who have spent the last three years filming and promoting The Crown. The actress referred to the experience as a long and beautiful, but sometimes really challenging chapter as actors.

Debicki's portrayal of Princess Diana in The Crown has received praise for its sensitivity and depth. The actress first played the role in season 5, earning her first Emmy nomination last year. Though she did not win at the time, her performance clearly had an impact, resulting in her victory this year.

Debicki's series captured Princess Diana's emotional journey in her later years. Playing such a well-known figure presented its own challenges, but it also cemented Debicki's reputation as one of the show's standout performers.

This year's Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category featured many notable performances. The Morning Show dominated the category, with Greta Lee, Holland Taylor, Nicole Beharie, and Karen Pittman all receiving nominations. Lee, in particular, received her first Emmy nomination for her performance as Stella Bak.

Along with Debicki, Lesley Manville represented The Crown in the category. Manville played Princess Margaret in the final two seasons of the series, succeeding Helena Bonham Carter. Manville has spoken fondly of her time on the show, saying she felt honored to follow in the footsteps of previous actresses who played the role.

