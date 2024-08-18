'I’ve Heard Everything': The Crown Showrunner Peter Morgan Reveals What He Knows About Royal Family’s Views On Series

Netflix's hit historical drama television series The Crown captivated fans with its intriguing plotline for six seasons, which showcased the journey of the late Queen Elizabeth II and other royal members, highlighting their challenges and experiences. The show, created by Peter Morgan, received several awards and critical acclaim. Morgan recently reflected on making the series and what he knows about the royal family's views on the project.



In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Peter Morgan discussed the challenges of creating The Crown and what he knows about the royal family's potential thoughts on the show. Morgan told the publication that the work was more "intense and harder" than he expected. He said the "joy" he felt while writing and working on the material for the show gave him the energy and stamina to handle the challenges.

The Rush writer further mentioned that he had heard various opinions about the royal family's thoughts on The Crown, noting, "I’ve heard that they love it, I’ve heard that they hate it, I’ve heard everything," adding, "I’ve decided that until one of the members of the royal family tells me directly, in person, I won’t believe anything that I hear."

Morgan also shared that moving forward from where the series ended in the final seasons "feels too soon." However, he hinted at the possibility of revisiting the royal family in future projects, revealing that he doesn’t think he's "done with the subject" and might find some way of coming into it from a different angle.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Debicki, who played the fictional version of the late beloved Princess Diana, recently revealed that she doesn't think the series needs any follow-up seasons.

In an interview with People magazine, Debicki said she believed the series ended in the "right place," noting, "It always kind of knew where it was going." The actress mentioned that creator Morgan's writing also showed an understanding of how the series would conclude.

Debicki also praised him, expressing that he did an excellent job of wrapping up such an enormous journey before revealing that it was important for the show to end properly after six seasons.

The Crown is available to stream on Netflix.

