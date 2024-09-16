'So Much Exciting Stuff’: Ginny & Georgia Star Antonia Gentry Teases Show’s Third Season

Antonia Gentry teases the much-loved Netflix series' third season as it inches closer to its premiere. Tudum revealed that the hit series' third season has wrapped filming and will move to post-production before its release. “It’s always bittersweet to finish up a season,” Gentry, who plays Ginny, told the outlet.

Although they are still in the post-production stage, she claims that the third season will have a good outcome because of its exceptional script and story. “I just want to see what we’ve managed to create this season and see if people love it,” she added. The actress, who’s also known for her role in the 2018 film Candy Jar, revealed what the cast and crew are doing while they await the new season’s release.

“It’s so close, but there’s so much exciting stuff to do. We’re trying to take a lot of pictures,” she said. Gentry feels “in her heart” that the third season will be as good as the first two because “everyone’s worked so hard, and the scripts are so good, and we’re just so proud.”

Production unveiled Ty Doran and Noah Lamanna as the newcomers on the show playing Wolfe and Tris, respectively. Wolfe is a laid-back guy in Ginny’s poetry class “who doesn’t particularly like poetry." While Tris is a friend of Marcus and Silver — a bunch of supersmart skateboarders and peer tutors.

The second season concluded on an explosive note with Georgia, played by Brianne Howey, getting arrested on the charge of murdering her mother Cynthia’s (Sabrina Grdevich) husband. This shocking twist brought turbulence into the lives of Georgia, her mother, and Ginny. However, showrunner Sara Lampert asserts that the decision was inevitable in Georgia’s life.

"Georgia needed to kill someone, and she needed to kill someone in Wellsbury, Massachusetts," she told Tudum. However, Howey teased that her character’s relationship with her mother will be rocky in the next season.

"It's not over until it's over. We can’t wrap it up in a pretty bow," she explained. Lampert then chimed in, teasing that the upcoming season will have "new hurdles, new relationships, and new challenges [for Ginny and Georgia] in a way we haven’t seen before on the show.”

The premiere date of Ginny & Georgia season 3 has yet to be announced. Meanwhile, you can catch up on seasons 1 and 2, which are available to stream on Netflix.