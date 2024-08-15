Elizabeth Debicki Reveals She Had Hard Time Moving On From Her Role As Princess Diana After Wrapping Up The Crown: 'My Voice Changed Quite A Bit...'

Elizabeth Debicki delivered a remarkable performance in the hit Netflix historical drama series The Crown, in which she portrayed the role of late beloved Princess Diana. However, Debicki recently revealed that she had difficulty letting go of her role. She mentioned that she found herself emulating the royal princess for a considerable period after wrapping up the sixth and final season of the series.

Debicki said, "My voice changed quite a bit," noting that she had to "consciously" bring it back to her own voice and accent. The Tale actress mentioned that she had worked so hard on perfecting Diana's voice that it became deeply ingrained that she had to "unwind the wheel" to return to her natural voice.

The 33-year-old actress noted that she was doing a lot of "physical stuff" and doing a lot of head tilting, mentioning that she would unconsciously use these mannerisms and then realizing she was slipping into the character saying, "That has left me now, but I had to do it consciously."

Debicki further shared with the publication that the most inspiring aspect of portraying the fictional version of Prince Harry's late mother was witnessing the progression of her charitable work. She emphasized that Princess Diana’s commitment to activism was significant, noting that she genuinely believed in it and did extensive work for various causes.

The Breath actress added, "I think learning about how much she really personally did that work was very kind of fascinating and beautiful to learn about."

The Crown has received 18 nominations at the 2024 Emmys, including a nomination for Elizabeth Debicki for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama. She expressed her excitement, saying she is "thrilled" that so many of her cast members have also been nominated.

Debicki mentioned that the show had been running for a long time, and she and her castmates had been on this journey for nearly three years, including preparation, shooting, and press. She described it as a fitting conclusion, expressing it was "a lovely end to a long and beautiful — but sometimes really challenging — chapter as actors."

Meanwhile, The Crown is available on Netflix.