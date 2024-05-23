A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms: George RR Martin Confirms Series Will Have 'Much Different Tone' Than Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones is one of the most famous and widely acclaimed shows. The series has a global fanbase and its iconic storyline is still talked about even after the series ended in 2019.

Fans adored the prequel, House Of The Dragon, which premiered in 2022. Excitingly, a new spin-off titled A Knight of The Seven Kingdoms is set to be released next year according to Deadline. George R.R. Martin shared insights about the series' tone in his blog.

George R.R Martin reveals the ‘tone’ of the new spin-off series

According to the outlet, the author Martin revealed that the new spinoff series will have a much ‘different tone’.

He wrote, “will be a lot shorter than Game of Thrones or House of the Dragon, with a much different tone.” The author added, “ But it’s still Westeros, so no one is truly safe.”

As per the publication, the series will be about Ser Duncan the Tall (Portrayed by Peter Claffey) and his squire, Egg (Portrayed by Dexter Sol Ansell).

The spin-off series is based on Martin's Dunk and Egg Novellas, The Hedge Knight, The Sworn Sword, and The Mystery Knight. Reportedly, the series's first season will be adapted from The Hedge Knight novel.

According to the outlet’s article, the series will feature 6 episodes out of which three will be directed by Owen Harris, who has also directed episodes of Netflix’s Black Mirror series.

More about the upcoming spin-off

The logline for A Knite of Seven Kingdom series is, “set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory” and “great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

Martin also wrote in his blog that if the first novel’s adaptation does well in its first season, the next 2 novels titled The Sworn Sword and The Mystery Knight will also be adapted.

According to HBO, the upcoming spin-off will be executive-produced by George R.R Martin, and Ira Parker. The show will also be exec-produced by Owen Harris, Sarah Bradshaw, Vince Gerardis, and Ryan Condal, who is also the showrunner behind House Of The Dragon.

The series is set to be released in June 2025 according to Deadline.

