House of the Dragon Season 2: Fabien Frankel Shares Hilariously Drunk Encounter With Jamie Lannister Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Fabien Frankel gained popularity for his role as Ser Criston Cole in the HBO fantasy drama series House of the Dragon. With the return of the series for season 2, Frankel recently shared a humorous story about a tipsy encounter with Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, known for his role as Jamie Lannister in Game of Thrones. Additionally, Frankel mentioned that the atmosphere on the set of House of the Dragon is quite jovial, with lots of laughter behind the scenes.

Fabien Frankel recalls his embarrassing encounter with Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Frankel shared some candid insights about his hilarious interaction with Jamie Lannister actor, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. In his interview with ET, during the premiere of the season of the House of the Dragon, Fabien Frankel revealed that he met Coster-Waldau at a bar in L.A. and then eventually decided to greet him in a pathetically drunk condition. However, amidst all this, the actor recounts being impressed with the GOT star’s height.

Frankel shared, “I met Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in a bar in L.A. about six months before it was coming out. I kinda came up to him, I was quite drunk, and I was like, 'I'm in the show. I'm kind of like you in a weird way. I think he thought I was crazy and not telling the truth. He was very, very nice. He's also so tall and I was like, ‘Wow, hi Nikolaj.’”

Even though Coster-Waldau didn’t recognize him, Frankel’s popularity is on its rising peak, as the actor recalled instances of being complemented by other superstars for his impressive role in the House of the Dragon. Talking about such compliments, he opened up about his interaction with British singer Stormzy who praised him for his commendable portrayal of Ser Criston Cole.

“Stormzy, who is a very famous British rapper, who is like a hero in England, I met him and he loves House of the Dragon, and I was incredibly overwhelmed,” Frankel stated. “Me and Milly [Alcock] were going upstairs and then we ran into him. He was like, 'Woah, woah, woah, woah!' And we were like, 'Woah, woah. What do you mean?' Anyway, I told that story badly, but it was amazing.”

Well, this is not it, the MCU star, Frankel shared that Tom Holland also went ahead and praised him for his role in the fantasy series. “He just came up to me, I was in the gym, and he was like, 'Love the show, man,' and he fist-bumped me. I was like, 'Thanks, Spider-Man. That was really nice,” the House of the Dragon star remarked.

Fabien Frankel talked about the off-stage goofiness on the sets of the House of the Dragon

While talking about the soon-to-released season 2 of House of the Dragon, Fabien Frankel made it clear that the coming season will be packed with action. Hinting about his battle scenes, Frankel added that one of his battle sequences is directed by Alan Taylor. The actor shared, “I got really lucky. Alan Taylor directed one of the episodes [I'm in where] there is some kind of a battle... He's wonderful.”

Oozing some spoilers, the actor remarked that he also has sequences with Freddie Fox’s character, Ser Gwayne Hightower, and revealed that following the release of season 2, fans will either love or hate the character of Fox. This hints that Fox’s character might undertake actions that are sure to shock fans, adding a new twist to the series. "And I got to work with Freddie Fox, who plays Ser Gwayne Hightower. I think fans are gonna love him or hate him, but I think they'll love him,” Frankel added.

The actor even went ahead and revealed that unlike the on-screen tension and intensity shared by him and his co-stars, the off-screen scenarios are much more relaxed. Frankel stated that the entire cast is extremely giggly and the set is always surrounded with laughter, as he recounted his fun experience with Fox.

Frankel revealed, “Genuinely, it's a lot of laughter. We've got a very giggly cast... It's a very mischievous set. Freddie Fox ran... full speed from his horse about 500 meters in the middle of a take for no reason because I just asked him to.”

Well, Fabien Frankel surely made a lot of revelations with his recent candid remarks. But as he promises fans an action-packed season 2, fans can hardly wait for the premiere of the upcoming season. The second season of the House of the Dragon will be released on June 16, 2024.

