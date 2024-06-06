How Last of Us Season 2 Plans to Avoid The Game Of Thrones Ending Blunder

There has been a lot of back and forth among HBO’s The Last of Us viewers about how long the show is going to last. Because there were only two main video games serving as its basis, it was thought that the series might break through these tales just like it happened in Game of Thrones. But fans need not worry. In response to this concern, Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin have confirmed that they will stick to the original game.

In a recent interview with Deadline, both Druckmann and Mazin confirmed that the show would not surpass the storylines established in the second game. Mazin stated, "As a fan, I'm thrilled that there might be a third Last of Us game. As the co-creator of this television show, there's no world where I would want our show to go beyond the source material that people have in the world." This approach reassures fans that the series will maintain its integrity and not venture into uncharted territory.

Adapting the games with creativity

Druckmann and Mazin’s innovative approach to adaptation has allowed them to stay faithful to what happened in each game while also discovering new channels. This strategy is exemplified by episode one in season 1, titled "Long, Long Time," which revolved around Bill and Frank’s relationship. Although such a relationship was briefly discussed during the first game, it became one of modern television’s most celebrated episodes.

Advertisement

This trend is expected to continue into season 2, set for release in 2025. Caitlyn Dever plays Abby, an important character from the second game. Unlike season 1, which had nine episodes, season 2 will only have seven episodes, making it shorter than its predecessor. This is a significant observation, according to Mazin: “The story material that we got from Part II of the game is way more than the story material that was in the first game, so part of what we had to do from the start was figure out how to tell that story across seasons.” Therefore, even though there are fewer episodes, they are more content-rich and could even have longer run times.

A promising future

Yet, there is no official information concerning the exact number of seasons, with strong hints pointing to something beyond season 2. For Mazin, a third or even fourth season might be necessary to complete the expansive second game story. He mentioned that they don’t think they’re going to be able to tell the story within just two seasons because they’re taking time to explore interesting pathways.

Advertisement

Mazin further emphasized, "We feel like it's almost assuredly going to be the case that — as long as people keep watching and we can keep making more television — season 3 will be significantly larger. And indeed, the story may require season 4." This clearly suggests that the showrunners are committed to giving the story the space it needs to unfold properly.

The Last of Us on HBO has promised to stay true to the video games without going beyond their stories. Looking ahead at what lies in store for this show after its second season commencing in 2025 offers a positive outlook, with an indication of at least two more seasons covering the extensive storyline from Part II of The Last of Us game. Fans should expect a painstakingly crafted series that respects its source material while exploring new aspects of its universe.

ALSO READ: Pedro Pascal Net Worth: Exploring The Last Of Us Star's Wealth And Fortune