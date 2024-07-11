'A Man Of Justice': Sir Anthony Hopkins Opens Up About His Character In Upcoming Show Those About to Die

Imagine a time of emperors and gladiators, where the roar of the crowd fills a colossal amphitheater. This is the world of ancient Rome, a society both awe-inspiring and brutal. At its heart stands the Colosseum, a grand symbol of both entertainment and power.

But was it truly for the people? Or a mere tool to distract them from a harsher reality? Sir Anthony Hopkins delves into this very question in his gripping new series, Those About to Die, all set to premiere on Prime Video in India, the UK, and other European countries.

Anthony Hopkins connects Nero’s Rome to today’s world ahead of Those About to Die premiere

Those About to Die is based on the eponymous 1958 book by Daniel P Mannix, which previously served as the original inspiration for the Gladiator screenwriter David Franzoni. The series explores how Vespasian, a former army general, sought to restore order in Rome after the city was nearly reduced to ashes during the deranged and decadent rule of Nero, the final emperor of the Julio-Claudian dynasty.

Bread and circuses were the crutches that Nero relied on to rule the Romans, Hopkins believes. He draws a parallel between Nero's Rome and today’s world where endless entertainment serves as a diversion from political troubles, saying, "Entertainment, entertainment, entertainment. You can get too many films now. Fluff! And you are hooked. It takes you away from the pain of living in political chaos."

Hopkins shares his thoughts on his character, Emperor Vespasian, in Those About to Die

Advertisement

Expressing admiration for his character, Vespasian, in the series, Hopkins joked that, during his own schooldays, he wasn't much of a classicist. "I tried to read Gibbon's Decline and Fall [of the Roman Empire]. Impossible! So I had to get 'Gibbon for simpletons,'" he quipped. But now, the actor evidently has a solid grip on his character, as he perfectly detailed the historical figure when discussing his role.

"Vespasian was, I think, a strong soldier, a man of justice determined to make Rome a decent place after Nero had left it in a mess of backstabbing and all of that," he said.

The empire was on the brink of collapse following Nero’s fall and Vespasian stepped in to restore the order, Hopkins remarked, while going on to brand the ruler as a practical leader focused on financial reforms and stabilization. And of the man Vespasian was in his personal life, Hopkins shared he advised his two sons to cooperate and stay focused before the brothers inevitably became rivals.

Advertisement

Sir Anthony Hopkins' portrayal of the complex emperor Vespasian promises a nuanced exploration of the ancient Roman period. From the political machinations to the bloody spectacles in the arena, Those About to Die promises to be a must-watch for history buffs and fans of epic dramas alike.

Directed by Roland Emmerich, the series stars Anthony Hopkins, Iwan Rheon, Rupert Penry-Jones, and Sara Martins, who will bring this bygone era to life on Prime Video in India, starting July 19.

ALSO READ: Those About To Die Trailer: Anthony Hopkins Starrer Series Features Corruption And Spectacle Of Ancient Rome's Gladiatorial Sports