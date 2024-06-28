A Quiet Place Day One Review: Very little happens in the apocalypse film whose beauty lies in its subtleties

Name: A Quiet Place: Day One

Director: Michael Sarnoski

Cast: Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn, Djimon Hounsou

Rating: 2.5/5

Where To Watch: Theatres

Plot:

Samira (Lupita Nyong'o) is a reserved, terminally ill cancer patient. In her outing to Manhattan with a group of people on being insisted by Reuben (Alexander Wolff), meteor-like objects crash into the city, following which hostile extraterrestrial creatures called the Death Angels begin attacking people.

Samira, after gaining consciousness, finds herself in a theater with other survivors. Since the Death Angels are receptive to sound, everyone is asked to stay absolutely quiet. The rest of the story is all about how Samira befriends a scared Eric (Joseph Quinn) and convinces him to get on the rescue ship to the island where the creatures can't reach him.

Will Eric be able to get on the ship to the island or will he be hunted down by the Death Angels? What happens to Samira? To know about all this, watch The Quiet Place: Day One.

What Works for A Quiet Place: Day One

A Quiet Place: Day One's beauty lies in its subtleties. There are many beautiful scenes shared between Samira and Eric in the film, the best being the one in the Pizza joint where Samira's father used to play the piano. While the subtle scenes are beautiful, the apocalypse scenes, where the focus is to capture chaos because of the arrival of the extraterrestrial creatures, are shot with great precision. A Quiet Place: Day One aces in all the technical aspects that the first two A Quiet Place films were appreciated for, when they released. The best part about the new A Quiet Place film is that it can be watched as a standalone film, without having watched the first two parts. However, watching the first two parts is highly recommended because they are simply extraordinary and provide a lot of perspective on the life of people after having alien invaders that are highly receptive to sound.

What Doesn't Work for A Quiet Place: Day One

A Quiet Place: Day One has an extremely slow screenplay and doesn't have anything new to offer, compared to the previous two A Quiet Place films directed by John Krasinski. A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place II introduced the viewers to a world where staying quiet is the only way to stay alive. A Quiet Place: Day One ideally had to have something new to offer about the weakness of the Death Angels, or anything else, but it's precisely the same and gives no new perspective to think around. It wouldn't be wrong to say that A Quiet Place: Day One is suppressed by the legacy of its own films and that it could have been a really compelling film had it been an original idea, which it obviously isn't.

Watch the A Quiet Place: Day One Trailer

Performances in A Quiet Place: Day 1

Lupita Nyong'o as Samira is breathtakingly brilliant. In every scene, she shows the mark of a very seasoned actress who has a lot to offer.

Joseph Quinn as Eric is amazing. He is very convincing in his lovely role.

Djimon Hounsou acts as the bridge that connects A Quiet Place: Day One with A Quiet Place II. He too is wonderful in his short role.

All other actors part of A Quiet Place: Day One do their jobs very well.

Final Verdict of A Quiet Place: Day One

A Quiet Place Day One has a lot of merit but for someone who has watched and loved the previous two A Quiet Place films, there is very little happening to be engaged and immersed. Having said that, A Quiet Place: Day One can work well for someone who hasn't watched the other A Quiet Place films and wants to be introduced to the apocalyptic world anyway.

You can watch A Quiet Place: Day One at a theatre near you.

