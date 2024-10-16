EXCLUSIVE: Lupita Nyong'o Reveals What Intrigues Her About Voice Acting; Calls It a 'Creative Challenge' Amid The Wild Robot Role

Lupita Nyong'o is a master at what she does. In her career spanning over a decade, the actress has wowed the audience and critics alike. However, one thing to note about her impressive resume is that it not only boasts of characters like Nakia from Black Panther or Red from Us but also shines a light on her voice-acting skills, with The Jungle Book, Star Wars, and the latest addition, The Wild Robot.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the actress shared her love for her craft. She revealed she liked the characters she's been "offered to play in the world of voice acting." Though A Quiet Place: Day One actress pointed out, "I think I just like acting, and I like to do it in whatever ways I can," Nyong'o also stated that she believes what makes this particular form of acting "unique" is that it comes with "limitations" but at the same time, it feels like a "creative challenge" she needs to overcome. "I enjoy challenging myself, and growing," the actress said.

In her upcoming movie The Wild Robot, Lupita voices the main character, Roz. Finding itself stuck in a deserted place after a crash, the at-the-beginning unfeeling machine forms a bond with the native animals of the island.

During her conversation with Pinkvilla, Lupita Nyong'o also talked about the "evolution" of her character. She said, "Roz is this robot that is in her factory settings and as such, her voice in the beginning is very chipper and positive but programmed."

However, as the beloved main character goes through her arc, the different stages of change is heard in her voice over time. The actress added, "As she adapts to this island, her voice changes to kind of reflect those changes that she's going through." Nyong'o was certainly in her element as she revealed she tried to find a way to show Roz's growth "as subtly as possible" through her acting.

The star-studded cast of The Wild Robot also includes Pedro Pascal, Kit Connor, Bill Nighty, Stephanie Hsu, Mark Hamil, and many more talented artists. The Lupita Nyong'o starrer will be out in cinemas on 18th October in India.

