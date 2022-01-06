The King's Man EXCLUSIVE: Djimon Hounsou & Gemma Arterton DISCUSS Ralph Fiennes' 'educational masterclass' act

The legacy of the cherished Kingsman franchise continues, this time, with a trip down memory lane! For the unversed, The King's Man dates back to World War I and the birth of the gentlemanly, fierce Kingsman organisation. Directed by Matthew Vaugh, who directed the first two Kingsman instalments as well, The King's Man stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton and Djimon Hounsou.

Pinkvilla had the humble opportunity to chat with Djimon and Hounsou, who showered plenty of praises upon their co-star, Ralph. When asked how their experience was to work with a veteran actor like Fiennes in The King's Man, Hounsou gushed, "Well, with Ralph Fiennes, obviously the experience was quite, I would say almost educational, in a masterclass with a great actor. Each line has so riveting and yeah, you find yourself to be almost like a spectator, but yet, obviously you have to be careful because you're in a scene with him, but other than that, yeah, it's been such a... it was an amazing ride."

Arterton reiterated, "Yeah, I mean, same. I grew up watching Ralph Fiennes. He's, really is one of our greatest actors coming out of the UK and I'd seen him a lot of stage and I kind of knew a little bit before we started shooting. So, I was a little bit nervous to work with him because I just hoped that I'd be able to bring it and not let him down, but he was great to work with and he's so, he's just as Djimon said, it's like a masterclass, you're watching someone work, that is just so precise and so nuanced and the details that he brought to this role was really exceptional and because it's not just an action role."

"There's a lot that he has to do in this, there's his father-son story and he's a man that's suffering loss of his wife and he carries this heavy burden all the time, so you really feel that with his character as well as he does all these crazy cool action sequences, but you know the character was so clear and he worked so hard on that and so, it was a privilege really to work opposite him," Gemma concluded.

Also starring Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl and Charles Dance, The King's Man releases in India on January 14.

Meanwhile, Ralph Fiennes spoke candidly about his The King's Man's character Orlando Oxford, calling him "unapologetically aristocratic." To know more about what the Oscar-nominated actor had to say, then head on to our ALSO READ link below.

