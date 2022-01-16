EXCLUSIVE: The King's Man star Djimon Hounsou discusses the film's 'rewarding' action sequence with Rhys Ifans

The King's Man is the latest film in the Kingsman franchise to hit the screens. The prequel directed by Matthew Vaughn takes us back to the origins of the Kingsman organisation and with a cast of Ralph Fiennes, Djimon Hounsou and Gemma Arterton among others at its helm, the film has been leaving its audiences mighty impressed. Despite the massive delays faced by the film due to the pandemic as it got moved from 2019 to eventually a 2022 release in India, The King's Man has been the talk of the town thanks to its amazing action sequences and performances.

Pinkvilla received the humble opportunity to chat with the film's star Djimon Hounsou for an interview where the actor discussed several things including what it was like to shoot for the film's deadly action sequences. Among his many scene-stealing moments in the film, one particular one is the sword fight that we see between his character of Shola and that of Rhys Ifans' Rasputin.

When asked about the much-talked-about action sequence, Djimon revealed how difficult it was and even described it as a "headache." He said, "It was such a headache shooting that but in the end we were very excited having to you know overcome some of those challenges. I for the first time got really hurt working on Matthew Vaughn's film and I certainly learned a thing or two about his way of working on action sequences."

Although Hounsou admitted that it was a great action sequence and added, "It was quite rewarding to watch the finished product."

Considering the said action sequence had Hounsou's character face-off with Rhys Ifans' Rasputin, the actor also spoke about why the scene almost looked like a choreographed dance saying, "It really looked like a dance and the dance that was sort of orchestrated by Rhys' character attribute. It was quite fun to combat a character like that."

Watch Djimon Hounsou and Gemma Arterton's EXCLUSIVE interview with Pinkvilla for The King's Man below:

The King's Man is set in the backdrop of World War I and takes an alternative view of history with some quirky adjustments given to some of the most famous characters including Rasputin, Tsar Nicholas, King George among others. The film is also full of action sequences involving the lead characters of Djimon Hounsou, Ralph Fiennes, Harris Dickinson and Gemma Arterton.

Directed by Matthew Vaughn, The King's Man released in theatres in India on January 14, 2022.

