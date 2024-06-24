All The A Quit Place Movies To Watch In Order

The A Quiet Place franchise began in 2018 with the original post-apocalyptic horror film, directed by John Krasinski and co-written with Bryan Woods and Scott Beck. The franchise can be watched in either release date order or chronological order. Krasinski starred in the original film and later directed and played a supporting role in the sequel, receiving sole screenplay credit.

The A Quiet Place franchise, consisting of three movies, is a strong modern horror franchise. The first two films have received high ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, earning 96% and 91% respectively. They have also been successful at the box office, earning $638.3 million worldwide from a $77 million production budget. Although the franchise is a trilogy, it can be watched in multiple orders.

All the A Quiet Place movies to watch chronologically

The A Quiet Place franchise has a relatively consistent release date system, with each installment launching three years apart since 2018. This was initially delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the even spacing has allowed for a clear release order for the three movies, despite the initial delay in the first sequel, Part II.

The A Quiet Place timeline is straightforward but differs from the movies' release order. The prologues in both original installments complicate the chronological viewing order. However, ignoring the prologues allows for a clearer viewing order if the movies are arranged chronologically.

Advertisement

The A Quiet Place movies can be watched in release or chronological order, with release order being the best option. Day One fleshes out the events depicted in the prologue of Part II, so while neither needs to be watched to understand the other, it offers a deeper experience to watch them in the order they premiered. Djimon Hounsou's character in the prequel was also introduced in Part II, so release order may offer some helpful context as to his appearance in the newer movie.

Following are the movies in chronological order.

1. A Quiet Place: Day One

Day One, an A Quiet Place prequel, begins on the first day of the alien invasion in upstate New York and moves to bustling New York City. The movie will primarily cover a few days or possibly a week after day 1, with the main timeline remaining uncertain. The prologue or epilogue will likely take place before or after day 1.

Advertisement

The world premiere of A Quiet Place: Day One is scheduled to be held at the Tribeca Festival on June 26, 2024, as a special presentation taking place after the festival itself, which was held from June 5–16. It is set to be released in the United States by Paramount Pictures on June 28, 2024. It was previously scheduled to be released on March 31, 2023, then on September 22, 2023, and on March 8, 2024.

2. A Quiet Place

A Quiet Place is a movie set in the aftermath of an alien apocalypse, following the main events of the prequel. The movie's rest takes place a year after the prologue, ensuring a chronological order between the prequel and sequel. The trailer provides more details on the timeline, revealing that most events in the first two acts occur on days 471 and 472 of the apocalypse.

A Quiet Place premiered at South by Southwest on March 9, 2018, and was released in the United States on April 6, 2018, by Paramount Pictures. It grossed more than $340 million worldwide and received critical acclaim. The film was chosen by the National Board of Review and American Film Institute as one of the top ten films of 2018.

Advertisement

3. A Quiet Place Part ll

A Quiet Place Part II is a direct sequel to the 2018 movie, following the aftermath of its third-act finale. The Day One trailer provides insight into the timeline, placing the movie's beginning around day 476. However, the prologue takes place on day 1, or the first day aliens reached upstate New York, which is early in the apocalypse.

The film had its world premiere in New York City on March 8, 2020; after over a year of postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was theatrically released in the United States on May 28, 2021. The film set several box office records, including the biggest opening weekend during the course of the pandemic, and grossed $297.4 million worldwide.

ALSO READ: When Does Deadpool & Wolverine Take Place? Timeline Explored