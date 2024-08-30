'A While Longer': Invincible Creator Robert Kirkman Reveals Updates on Live-Action Project

The popularity of the Invincible animated series on Prime Video has been extensive since the debut of the series in March 2021. While season 3 has been confirmed and will debut the streamer anytime soon, the fourth season has also gotten the nod. Amid that, there were also talks surrounding a live-action Invincible movie; the movie was announced well before the series made its debut. Finally, series creator Robert Kirkman has an update for the project.

The Invincible comic book series created by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley enjoyed astounding popularity and the TV series extended its fame to even greater fandom. However, the live-action movie that was announced back in 2017 has been in developmental hell and fans were curious about what happened to the project.

Kirkman finally gave an answer to the question. During his recent chat with The Direct, the series creator shared a promising update on the movie, "It's still in development. We're still working with Universal," Kirkman told the website. He added that the delay in production is due to the attempt to make the movie perfect, "You know, the show is going so well. I think the movie absolutely has to be perfect.”

Explaining the reason why the movie is taking a lot of time in the early development, Kirkman added that “like getting the pieces aligned and getting everything to work” to formulate great ideas and “come out and make it as good as it can possibly be.” But sadly, the movie will be in development for quite a while; in his own words, “it's been in development for a long time, and it's probably going to be in development for a while longer."

Advertisement

It’s understandable, considering the large scale of a superhero movie, that a lot of factors kick in while developing a project, including the vision, budget, and a lot of other things, while making sure the storyline must be fresh at the time of superhero fatigue. Considering the prowess of the Prime Video original series, the movie is in good hands and it’s very much worth waiting for the project.

"Just because, in relation to the show, it has to provide a different experience,” Kirkman continued. The creator teased that the upcoming movie “still be true to Invincible in some interesting ways,” but it has to “be its own thing” and “stand on its own.” He further assured that he has been spending time for the project to come out as a standout: “That's something we're spending a lot of time crafting. But I think when it finally happens, it's gonna be really cool."

Advertisement

Last year, Kirkman also gave a similar update on the movie during his conversation with Comicbook.com. “We're very much still working on that," he said, keeping the promise alive among fans. He added that often times movies take a little bit longer in the development process. Thankfully, as the series at Prime Video progressed, it has been a huge helping hand for the upcoming live-action movie. “People are very excited about that movie potential at Universal,” Kirkman continued, adding that they are “riding that excitement and trying to push things forward as quickly as possible." On a similar note, Marvel Studios’ Blade reboot with Mahershala Ali has been facing a similar issue as the movie is still in the developmental hell without a director.

As for the new update of the series, Invincible has been extended to its fourth season. Although the official release window has not been confirmed for its third season, it might come out next year.

Advertisement

Stream Invincible on Prime Video.

ALSO READ: Invincible Season 4 Gets Renewed Ahead of Season 3 Premiere; Deets Inside